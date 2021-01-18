Oppo has finally launched the much-rumored Reno 5 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone, which is an elder sibling of the Reno 5, was launched via an online event in the country today. Read on to know more about the new Oppo smartphone. Also Read - Oppo A93 5G launched: Price, specifications, availability

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Price, Availability

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 35,990 and will be available to buy in the country, starting January 22 via Flipkart, the Oppo website, and key retail stores.

With a Reno Glow effect, it comes in Aurora Blue and Starry Black color options.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Features, Specs

The Reno 5 Pro 5G is a camera-centric smartphone, much like most of the Oppo phones. It comes with a rectangular rear camera setup that houses four shooters and an LED flash. There is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 32-megapixel.

There is support for various highlighting camera features. The primary one is AI Highlight Video to capture detailed and bright videos in low light. Among others, there are features such as Live HDR, Portrait mode, Night mode, and more.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 3D Curved display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Another highlight of the Reno 5 Pro is its battery. It gets a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, which is claimed to provide a 4-hour video playback in just 5 minutes of charging. It runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the Reno 5 Pro supports an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo Enco X Price, features, specs

The Oppo Enco X is yet another TWS pair by Oppo. The pair comes with a dual driver setup with an 11mm Dynamic driver. It supports a Dynamic Enhanced system and s a dual-microphone system for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The ANC feature supported two modes: Max Noise Cancellation and Noise Cancellation. Oppo has partnered with DynAudio Lab for a focus on acoustics on the Enco X.

The Oppo Enco X is priced at Rs. 9,990 and will be available, starting January 25 in India.