Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ launched with new Sony camera

Oppo has been teasing the Reno 5 Pro+ for a while and it finally unveiled it today at an event in China. The Reno 5 Pro+ is a flagship-grade phone that debuts Sony's latest camera sensor, the IMX766. The phone has only launched in China for now and the company is yet to reveal its availability in global markets. Prices for the Reno 5 Pro+ starts at 3,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 45,000) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

If you seek more RAM and storage, you have to spend 4,499 Yuan for the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone is available in two color variants — black and white The design is similar to the Reno 4 series of devices but Oppo has improved in certain areas to distinguish it from older models. As stated earlier, the highlight of the Reno 5 Pro+ is a flagship 50-megapixel Sony camera sensor and the still-fast Snapdragon 865 chip.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ features the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor for the first time in the world of smartphones. Oppo says the new sensor can take in 63.8 percent more light than the older IMX586 sensor from two years ago. Weirdly, Oppo didn't compare it with the newer IMX689 sensor that was part of its Find X2 Pro device. This sensor has a 1.0μm large pixel and a total size of about 1/1.56-inches.

This camera is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with 5X hybrid zoom. There’s also a fourth camera that includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Oppo says the camera can shoot photos and videos in the DOL-HDR format, which translates to a wider dynamic range, eventually making photos and videos look more vibrant. The front camera now has a 32-megapixel camera sensor resting in the punch-hole cutout.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Reno 5 Pro+ relies on the older Snapdragon 865 chipset, which has now appeared on a wide variety of devices. The display itself measures 6.5-inches and uses a Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate rating. The edges curve on either side. There’s a 4500mAh battery inside that is paired to a 65W fast wired charging system from previous Oppo flagships. There’s a stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos output.

It remains to be seen whether Oppo brings the Reno 5 Pro+ to other markets outside China. With its current specifications, this device could easily challenge the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the OnePlus 8T. There are chances that the upcoming OnePlus 9 Lite could be highly based on this device as well, given that OnePlus usually bases its devices on Oppo flagships.