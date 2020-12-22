Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ to debut the Sony IMX766 50MP camera

One of the most anticipated camera phones launching this month is the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ and there’s a lot of exciting stuff for photography enthusiasts. Oppo is claiming bigger strides in videography as well as still photography performance over the previous models. While the launch is still two days away, Oppo has given us a reason behind those claims. The Reno 5 Pro+ will debut Sony’s upcoming flagship image sensor. Also Read - Best in 2020: Our favorite affordable TWS wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000

In a recent teaser post on Weibo, Oppo says the Reno 5 Pro+ will feature the Sony IMX766 sensor that's rated at 50-megapixel. Sony is yet to release the details on this sensor but we assume this could be the flagship image sensor meant for most smartphones in 2021. The new sensor should, theoretically, offer improved camera performance over the aging IMX689 sensor many phones used in 2020.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ could offer promising camera performance

Along with the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, the Reno 5 Pro+ will tag along three more camera sensors. There will be a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera as suggested by the speculations. Moreover, the Reno 5 Pro+ could benefit from the flagship-grade ISP of the outgoing Snapdragon 865 chip, which is also rumored to be a part of the phone.

While the details on the Reno 5 Pro+ are yet to be revealed, the leaks have also mentioned some of the display details. The phone is expected to feature a curved-edge AMOLED display measuring 6.5-inches and a resolution of 1080p. The refresh rate is said to be limited to 90Hz, given that Oppo usually reserves the top specs for its Find X series of flagships.

Accompanying the Snapdragon 865 chip will be up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, there will be a lower-tier variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is expected to come with ColorOS 11 out of the box based on Android 11. It is said that the phone will have a 4500mAh battery and tag along the 65W fast wired charging system we have previously seen on Oppo flagships from 2020.

As for the design, the teasers have revealed a familiar design inspired by the Find X2 Pro series from last year. Oppo is going ahead with a new matte finish for the Reno 5 Pro+ along with a bold new camera design. It remains to be seen whether Oppo brings this handset to the Indian shores.