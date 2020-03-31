comscore Oppo Reno 5 series likely launching in May | BGR India
Oppo Reno 5 series likely launching in May; details

We are also not sure about the specification of the upcoming Oppo Reno 5 series. It is also worth noting that the company is also working to launch its much anticipated Oppo Reno Ace 2. Let's check the available details.

  • Published: March 31, 2020 8:51 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo seems to be working on the next generation Reno lineup. The company has not revealed any details regarding the upcoming smartphone series. However, some new information has just surfaced online. According to a new report, it looks like Oppo is planning to launch the Reno 5 series in May 2020. The report also noted that the company has not decided on the final name for the smartphone series. It is also worth noting that if the company does go with a numbered release, it will skip the number 4. This is because the number 4 is considered bad lunch in Chinese culture. Let’s check out more details here.

Oppo Reno 5 series launch date details

According to a report from Droidholic, noted leaked “Digital chat station” shared this information on Chinese social media website Weibo. The report also noted that this launch comes just three months after the launch of the Reno 3 lineup in China. It is also worth noting that the company just launched the Reno 3 Pro in India at the beginning of the month. We are also not sure about the specification of the upcoming series. It is also worth noting that the company is also working to launch its much anticipated Oppo Reno Ace 2. The leaks have revealed the design and specifications of the upcoming device.

Beyond the leaked specifications and renders, it is likely that the company will launch the Reno Ace 2 in April. Moving back to the rumored Oppo Reno 3 series, more leaks are likely to surface as we had closer to May. It is also likely that the company will launch multiple devices as part of the series. This may include the regular model and the Pro model.

Features Oppo Reno 3 Pro
Price 29990
Chipset octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC
OS Android v10 (Q)
Display OLED- 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display-1080×2400
Internal Memory 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Front Camera 44-megapixel + 2-megapixel front camera
Battery 4,025mAh

  • Published Date: March 31, 2020 8:51 PM IST

