Oppo Reno 5 to get support for 65W fast charging

Oppo has finished with the Reno4 Series, and now it looks like the Chinese manufacturer is starting to work on a successor which might be named the Reno5 Series. Oppo hasn't confirmed the Reno5 until now, but leaks that have started to emerge hint at its existence. The leak also provided a lot of information, including the latest one that revealed the next Reno phone will be supported by 65W fast charging technology.

The news about Oppo Reno5 with 65W fast charging support was revealed by a reliable tipster and also added that Reno5 will have a dual-cell battery. The 65-Watt fast charging support on the Reno5 isn't really that surprising, as a previous leak revealed the same thing. But we don't know yet whether it will be owned by the regular, Pro, or used by both.

But certainly, with 65W fast charging, it should allow Oppo Reno5 to get faster power than its predecessor, which is only equipped with 30W fast charging. At the same time, the same source also said that the Reno5 will be available in a variety of color choices such as Starry Dream, Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, Star Wish Red, and even a leather version.

Meanwhile, previously the smartphone allegedly belonging to Reno5 had received TNEAA certification by carrying the model number PEGM00 / PEGT00 which revealed that the new smartphone from Oppo would be powered by a battery with a total capacity of 4,300 mAh. The TENAA certification also reveals that the phone will pack a 6.43-inch diagonal AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution (1080×2400 pixels) with an integrated fingerprint sensor underneath.

It’s powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor which is likely a MediaTek Dimensity 800U with 5G support and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. Moving on to photography, there will be a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back which is combined with an 8-megapixel camera and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras. There is also a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies or video calls.