Oppo has added a new member to its Reno 5 series, called the Reno 5 Z 5G. The smartphone has been launched in the UAE and Singapore and comes with highlights such as 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging, and more.

The smartphone is termed as a rebranded version of the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G that was launched in India, but, with some tweaks. Here's a look at the new device.

Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G price, availability

The Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G comes with a price tag of SGD 529 (around Rs 29,000) and AED 1,499 (around Rs 30,000) in Singapore and UAE, respectively. It will be available via Lazada and Shopee in Singapore and via major retail stores in the UAE.

The smartphone comes in Fluid Black and Cosmo Blue colours.

Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G features, specs

The Reno 5 Z 5G has 5G connectivity as its main highlight. The phone gets a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The internal storage option is expandable by up to 256GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, there are four rear cameras: a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is rated 16-megapixel.

Up until now, the device resembles the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G. The main difference is the support for 30W fast charging, instead of 50W seen on the F19 device. The battery, however, remains the same: 4,300mAh. The device runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G features an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

The phone comes in addition to the Oppo Reno 5 K, which was launched in February in China and acts as another variant of the Reno 5 phones. It comes with a 90Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 65W fast charging, and more.