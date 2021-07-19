Oppo Reno 6 Pro to go on sale from July 20: All you need to know about it

Oppo just revamped its high-end Reno 6 series lineup in India last week with two new models. There’s the regular Reno 6 that costs Rs 29,990 for the single variant in India, while the high-end Reno 6 Pro costs Rs 39,990. Oppo is now going to put up the Reno 6 Pro 5G on sale starting July 20 at 12 am midnight. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs OnePlus 9R after review comparison: Which Oppo phone works better?

Oppo will put up both the colour variants of the Reno 6 Pro 5G on sale at Rs 39,990. The first sale will see a cashback of Rs 4,000 on transactions made via HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank Credit Cards/ Debit Cards EMI Transactions. Buyers can get an instant cashback of 15 percent for transactions made via Paytm. Bajaj Finserv EMI schemes will award cashback of Rs 4,000. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G photo gallery: Reno Glow design, fast 5G chip and more

Oppo Reno 6 Pro specs and features

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro is essentially a beefed-up variant of the Reno 5 Pro that launched earlier this year. Instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip, the Reno 6 Pro gets the newer and faster Dimensity 1200 chip. We reviewed the device recently and found it to offer ample performance that is expected from a high-end smartphone. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: Fast and Flamboyant

Paired with 12GB RAM and Oppo’s ColorOS 11.3 software, the Reno 6 Pro 5G is a fast and effortless performer. In terms of synthetic benchmarks, the Dimensity 1200 chip offers the same levels of performance as the Snapdragon 870 chip.

The rest of the features and specs are kept highly similar to the Reno 5 Pro. That means you still get a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with Curved edges and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. A small cutout holds the 32-megapixel front camera. The rear features a specially treated glass with what Oppo likes to call Reno Glow. It makes for the matte glass finish with reflective gradient colours.

The Reno 6 Pro also prides itself with the Bokeh Flair Portrait video that is made possible via the 64-megapixel main rear camera. The camera performance is great for its category, both for still photos and videos. A 4500mAh battery keeps the phone alive and there’s a 65W fast wired charging solution for top-ups.