Oppo Reno 6 Pro to launch in India soon, appears on BIS certification site

Oppo is all geared up to launch its Reno 6 series in a few days. Ahead of the launch, one of the members of the series, the Reno 6 Pro has now appeared on the BIS certification site. This gives an inkling that we won’t have to wait for too long for the Reno 6 phones to arrive in India. Also Read - Xiaomi, Oppo and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

The smartphone has also received Singapore’s IMDA certification, along with the Oppo A16 that is also expected to make its entry soon. Also Read - Oppo extends warranty until June 30, customers can check details on WhatsApp in real-time

Oppo Reno 6 Pro India launch soon

It is suggested (via a PriceBaba report) that the Reno 6 Pro comes with the model number CPH2249, while the Oppo A16 gets the model number CPH2269 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 Pro+ new leak hint at their chips and more

The Reno 6 Pro is listed on IMDA with connectivity options such as 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The Oppo A16 gets the usual connectivity options sans 5G and NFC since it is expected to be a budget device. Although, not much is known about the Oppo A16.

While the listing hint at the soon-to-take-place India launch of the Reno 6 series, we don’t know if the company will launch just the Reno 6 Pro, much like it did with the current Reno 5 Pro 5G that was launched a few months back in India.

To recall, the Reno 6 Pro 5G has previously received multiple certifications from NBTC, EEC, TKDN, and TUV.

For those who don’t know, the Oppo Reno 6 series is scheduled to arrive on May 27 in China. The lineup is slated to include three phones: the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+. The devices are likely to look a lot like the Reno 5 phones.

The Reno 6 Pro is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, while the Reno 6 Pro+ might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. The phones are likely to focus on the cameras, much like the predecessor models, get a dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging, and feature a curved display, and more. The vanilla Reno 6 could come with features similar to the Reno 6 Pro.

However, we need to wait until May 27 to get a better idea of the Oppo Reno 6 series. Hence, stay tuned for further updates.