Oppo is bringing its Reno 6 series to India after just a month of its launch in China. The Reno 6 series will succeed the Reno 5 series with two models initially. There will be a vanilla Reno 6 possibly aimed at the mid-range segment, and a Reno 6 Pro 5G that could challenge the likes of OnePlus 9 and iQOO 7 Legend.

The Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro 5G will be sold via Flipkart, as is evident from the teaser. However, no official launch date for these phones have been announced yet. It seems that Oppo is skipping the Reno 6 Pro+ 5G in India, which is the flagship model in the lineup relying on the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Oppo Reno 6 series launching in India soon

Both the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro were launched in China sporting the latest MediaTek Dimensity series chipsets. The base Reno 6 relies on the Dimensity 900 chip whereas the Reno 6 Pro uses the Dimensity 1200, which is the same chip as the one in the Realme X7 Max. Both phones support 5G network connectivity.

Reno 6

The Reno 6 is the cheaper of the two in the Chinese market but is also the most unique looking of the two. The phone gets an iPhone 12-inpsired design theme, complete with flat edges and a flat display. The display itself measures 6.4-inch and uses a FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Oppo has given the Reno 6 a Dimensity 900 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The rear cameras consist of a 64-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The selfie camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor. The phone stays alive on a 4300mAh battery and uses a 65W fast charging solution for top-ups.

Reno 6 Pro 5G

The Reno 6 Pro 5G gets the premium treatment with its curved edge 6.5-inch display that uses a FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Since it is the Pro, it uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset that supports 5G connectivity on both SIM card slots. The rear cameras are similar to the Reno 6, consisting of the 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and the 2-megapixel macro camera. This is joined by a 2-megapixel depth camera here.

The front camera stays unchanged with the 32-megapixel sensor. The battery is slightly bigger 4500mAh and it uses the same 65W fast charging solution.

Expected pricing in India

The Reno 6 has a starting price of CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 31,800) in China and we expect the prices to be similar in India. The Reno 6 Pro 5G starts from CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 39,800) and we can expect it to cross the Rs 40,000 mark.