Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specs leaked: Here's what to expect

Oppo is soon to launch the mid-range Reno 6 series, consisting of the Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6 Pro+. The devices have started featuring in the rumour and the most latest leak is all about the expected specs of the Reno 6 Pro phones.

The new Reno 6 phones will succeed the current Reno 5 lineup that was launched in China last year. Here's a look at the details we have.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro phones specs leaked

As per the known tipster Digital Chat Station (via Weibo), we have access to the expected spec sheet of both the Oppo devices. If it becomes true, the Reno 6 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, while the Reno 6 Pro+ will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Both smartphones are likely to come with a 6.55-inch Curved Full HD+ display and a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC Charging.

The camera department is expected to be different. The Reno 6 Pro could come with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Reno 6 Pro+, on the other hand, is likely to house a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Both phones could house a 32-megapixel front snapper.

Additionally, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is expected to be heavier than the Reno 6 Pro with a weight of 188 grams.

More details leaked!

For those who don’t know, the devices recently appeared on TENNA with the mention of possible specs. As per the listing, the devices are expected to come with 5G support and run Android 11 with ColorOS on top.

There are chances that the devices could come with a punch-hole display and the same rear design as the Oppo Reno 5/5 Pro models. The display configuration and the presence of a dual-cell battery are seemingly confirmed too.

The Oppo Reno 6 series is expected to launch soon but we still don’t have an official date with us. We will keep you posted on the same. Hence, stay tuned for more information.