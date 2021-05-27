Oppo Reno 6 series launches with iPhone 12-like design, 5G and more

Oppo is launching new phones faster than it can produce these days. If you assumed that the Reno 5 series that debuted globally this January was meant for the whole year, you were mistaken. In China, Oppo has launched the Reno 6 series, comprising of three phones – Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, and Reno 6 Pro+ 5G. They all differ in prices and specifications but aim to take on the midrange smartphone market. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 11 update for more Indian smartphones released: Check details

Of the three models, it is the Oppo Reno 6 that amuses with its iPhone 12-inspired design theme. The phone goes for flat edges and a flat display in the same fashion as the iPhone 12, minus the wide display notch. All the models run on MediaTek Dimensity power this time while the displays on all of them are limited to 90Hz AMOLED panels. Also Read - Oppo Reno 6 Pro coming to India soon, receives BIS certification before May 27 launch

Oppo is yet to comment on the global availability of these Reno 6 models but here’s a closer look at what these phones offer. Also Read - Xiaomi, OnePlus and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

Oppo Reno 6 5G

The most peculiar Reno 6 model in the lineup. The Reno 6 starts at CNY 2,799 (Rs 32,000) for the 8GB/128GB trim while the 12GB/256GB flavour will sell for CNY 3,199. The phone relies on a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip and boots with ColorOS 11.3 based on the Android 11.

The new flat design accommodates a flat 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. This accommodates a 32-megapixel selfie camera in a punch-hole cutout. The rear cameras consist of a 64-megapixel main camera paired to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. A 4300mAh battery powers the phone and is kept alive by a 65W fast charging solution.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+ 5G

The Pro models in the Oppo Reno 6 series get the curved edge display treatment, with both of them getting the 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The batteries on both of these have a capacity of 4500mAh and rely on the 65W fast charging solution. They also get ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11.

It is the cameras and chipsets where these two differ. The Reno 6 Pro relies on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip whereas the Reno 6 Pro+ gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. No Snapdragon 888 on the Reno series yet.

The Reno 6 Pro uses a 64-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 2-megapixel macro as well as depth cameras. The Reno 6 Pro+ gets a better 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor for the main camera, accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Reno 6 Pro comes in two trims of 8GB/128GB as well as 12GB/256GB, starting at CNY 3,499 (Rs 40,000). The Reno 6 Pro+ also comes in the same variants, starting at CNY 3,999 (Rs 45,475).