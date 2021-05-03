Oppo Reno 6 series to launch on May 22: Expected price and more

Last year, Oppo debuted the Reno 5 series that focuses on the cameras. The Chinese company is now set to launch the Reno 6 series to supersedes the phones and that is expected to happen pretty soon. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Realme X7, Oppo A53s, and more

The new Oppo phones are expected to be made official this month, which is May 22 to be precise. Read on to know more about this.

Oppo Reno 6 series making its entry soon

It is suggested that Oppo will host a mid-year gala on May 22. This is when the Oppo Reno 6 series will be announced officially. However, the phones are expected to be launch on a different date, which will be announced at the gala.

Therefore, the gala will witness the announcement of the Reno 6 series launch date along with a few key details regarding the devices.

To recall, the Oppo R15, which is the first Reno phone was announced at the company’s 2018 gala. Hence, there are high chances the Reno 6 phones could be announced too.

Oppo Reno 6 series features, specs, price

The Reno 6 lineup is most likely to comprise three models: the Reno 6, the Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6 Pro+. While the vanilla model could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the Reno 6 Pro could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip to compete with the Xiaomi Mi 11X, OnePlus 9R, and more.

The Reno 6 Pro+ could fall in the high-end segment and come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. All smartphones, much like the Reno 5 series, could be camera-centric phones with an improved videography output.

The phones are expected to come with bigger batteries, support for 65W fast charging and 33W wireless fast charging, run Android 11, and sport an attractive design pretty much like their predecessors. As for the price, the devices could range between mid-rangers and premium phones.

However, there’s no concrete word on the same. We will keep you posted when we get more details. So, stay tuned to this space.