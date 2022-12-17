Android 13 was launched in early H2 of this year and slowly most OEMs started rolling out the latest update to a few of their phones. Similarly, Oppo also announced ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 OS and it is slowly pushing the update to a bunch of its devices. Also Read - India should protect Vivo's legitimate rights and interests, says Chinese state media

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G gets Android 13: How to update?

Now, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G in India is getting the official version of Android 13-based ColorOS 13. However, it is worth noting that this is a beta update and not stable, so it is bound to have some bugs.

That said, Oppo suggests users to backup their Reno 7 Pro 5G before updating. In order to get the update, the device should be on the base version of ColorOS 12, i.e C.14.

After your device is on the base version of ColorOS 12, head to Settings. Tap on About device > Tap on the icon on the right side > Beta program >Official, and lastly, apply.

Once you apply and your application is processed, you will get the update. Download it and update.

ColorOS 13 paired with Android 13 brings quite a few upgrades to the UI including some fluidity and security improvements.

Oppo has revealed the entire rollout timeline of the update previously. You can check the schedule here.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.55-inch punch-hole AMOLED display. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection offering durability.

It has a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 32MP selfie snapper on the front. The device is capable of shooting 4K video from the rear camera.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery and has 65W fast charging support. It was launched with Android 11 back in 2021 and now it is finally getting the Android 13 update.