Oppo Reno A series phone full specifications and render leaked online

Oppo is rumored to launch a new Reno A series phone. The render suggests that the device might feature a design similar to that of the Oppo A5s.

  • Published: August 23, 2019 9:58 AM IST
Oppo Reno A

Oppo is reportedly planning to launch a new Reno 2 series smartphone in India on August 28. Now, the company is also rumored to unveil a new Reno A series phone. Ahead of the launch, a render and full specifications of the upcoming Oppo handset have reportedly surfaced online. The render suggests that the device might feature a design similar to that of the Oppo A5s.

As per the render, the smartphone could offer two cameras on the rear side and ditch the rear fingerprint sensor. This further suggests that it will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, which also clears that there could be an AMOLED display. The leaked image (by MySmartPrice) also shows the phone with a waterdrop-style notched display design.

As for the specifications, the forthcoming Oppo Reno A phone could pack a 3,600mAh battery under the hood. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, Ishan Agarwal reports. The dimensions of the phone are 158.4 x 75.4 x 7.8mm, which suggests that the handset will debut with a big 6.5-inch display. The panel will operate at Full-HD+ resolution.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The company is likely to offer the device in 6GB RAM option and 64GB or 128GB storage model. We might get to see a combination of a 16-megapixel f/1.8 sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back of the phone. The Chinese company is said to feature a 25-megapixel selfie shooter as well on the front with f/2.4 aperture.

The Reno A will be available in two colors, including Blue and Black, the report stated. At the moment, it is unknown as to when Oppo is planning to launch the new Reno A series phone. Separately, a few reports claim that we could see as many as three new Oppo smartphones soon. These include the Reno 2, Reno 2Z, and the Reno 2F.

You Might be Interested

Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno

32990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
48MP + 5MP
