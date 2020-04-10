Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 launch event will take place on April 13. Just a few days ahead of the launch, Oppo has revealed that its Reno Ace 2 smartphone will have a 90Hz display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device will not only offer support for 4D constant cooling, but also for 4D gaming vibration 2.0. The latest teaser by Oppo suggests that the brand wants to offer users a good gaming experience.

Apart from these features, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 phone will also be equipped with dual stereo speakers and support Dolby Atmos. The company didn’t reveal any other details regarding the handset. However, we do know the possible features of the upcoming Oppo phone as it was recently spotted on TENAA with complete specs sheet. Read on to know more about it.

Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications (leaked)

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 is said to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The company is expected to offer the handset in at least three colors, including black, blue and purple. It is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with a clock speed of 2.8GHz. Oppo could launch the Reno Ace 2 in two variants, including 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage options.

We are likely to see the device running ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. For imaging, we are expecting to see a quad rear camera setup. The main camera will be a 48-megapixel shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It will also have a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will also be a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, ITHome reports.

It is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The handset can support 65W Super VOOC flash charging. Oppo showed 65W with the Reno Ace last year and this year, it might be even faster. This could be the phone with the fastest charging speeds ever. VOOC wireless flash charging. This device will also support wireless reverse charging.