Oppo Reno Ace 2 will 65W fast charging coming in April

Oppo Reno Ace 2 launch set for April, will support 65W fast charging

Oppo Reno Ace 2 will arrive as the successor to original Reno Ace. It will continue to offer 65W fast charging support.

  • Published: March 26, 2020 9:34 AM IST
Oppo Reno Ace2 leaked image

Oppo Reno Ace 2, the successor to original Reno Ace, will also come with 65W fast charging. The Reno Ace debuted as the first smartphone in the market to support 65W fast charging speeds. It was made possible with the help of a custom solution called Super VOOC 2.0. Now, Brian Shen, the VP of Oppo, has confirmed that Reno Ace 2 will debut in April. Ahead of the official launch, a mysterious Oppo device with codename PDHM00, has been certified in China.

Oppo Reno Ace 2: What to expect

The mystery device is likely to be the Oppo Reno Ace 2 and it was certified at 3C. The listing confirms that it comes with a 65W fast charger. The 3C certification also confirms that the device will support 5G. The listing for the smartphone at 3C website shows a 10V/6.5A charger with model number VCA7GACH. This power adapter is exactly the same as the one that came with the original Reno Ace. With the 65W fast charger, you can top up a 4,000mAh battery to 49 percent in ten minutes. It takes only 28 minutes to fully charge the battery.

To recall, Oppo Reno Ace was made available only in China. The smartphone never made its way outside Oppo’s home market. With the Reno Ace 2, we are probably looking at a global smartphone. One that will bring a 65W fast charging solution to other markets. Since the listing shows 5G support, we expect to see the device launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. The Reno Ace series is all about flagship specifications and this may not be different.

Oppo Reno Ace2 real-world images leak; showcase a quad camera setup

The original Reno Ace launched with Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It is thus expected to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. The leaks so far hint at the smartphone offering LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. The Weibo leaks definitely make the Reno Ace 2 an interesting product to come out in the coming weeks. However, it is still not clear whether the smartphone will be limited to Chinese market.

