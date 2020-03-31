comscore Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online | BGR India
  Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online; confirms quad rear camera
Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online; confirms quad rear camera

Oppo Reno Ace 2 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel with FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Let's check the leaked render here.

  Published: March 31, 2020 5:57 PM IST
Oppo Reno Ace 2 Render leak

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is currently working on its next flagship smartphone, the Oppo Reno Ace 2. According to a new report, it seems like the official renders of the device have leaked online. This leaked render seems to confirm previously leaked real-world images and design details for the Reno Ace 2. Beyond this, we get a much better look at what to expect from the upcoming Oppo flagship smartphone. The render surfaced the internet just hours after a TENAA listing online the specifications of the Reno Ace 2. Let’s inspect the renders to see everything that we may have missed in the previous leaks.

Oppo Reno Ace 2 leaked render; details

According to a report from Playful Droid, the render first surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo. Checking the render, we get the usual bezel-less screen on the front with a punch-hole camera on the top left corner. In addition, we also get a thick chin at the bottom of the display. Moving to the back of the smartphone, we get a circular camera module with a quad-camera setup. The camera module also comes with the text “Ultra Steady”. One can also see a dual-LED flash unit located towards the right side of the camera unit. The rear panel also comes with a curved finish on the sides to join the metal frame.

Beyond the curved finish on the back, we can also see the power button on the right side. The volume buttons are present on the left side of the device towards the middle. Leaked render also showcases the antenna bands on the top and bottom sides of the device. Oppo Reno Ace 2 will also come with a USB port on the bottom.

Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA; Here is everything that we know

As previously reported, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The smartphone will also be available in two different RAM and storage combinations. These include the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and top-of-the-line 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel with FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Talking about the camera, we get a 16-megapixel sensor in the punch-hole and a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back. In addition, we will also get support for 65W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

  Published Date: March 31, 2020 5:57 PM IST

