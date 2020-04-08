comscore Oppo Reno Ace 2 press and marketing material images leaked online
Oppo Reno Ace 2 press renders, marketing material images leaked online ahead of launch

The new leaked official material of Oppo Reno Ace reveals 5G support, Snapdragon 865 and the complete design.

  • Published: April 8, 2020 1:33 PM IST
oppo-reno-ace-2-render-leak-indiashopps

Oppo’s upcoming Reno Ace 2 is up in leaks once again. The Oppo Reno Ace 2 marketing material and official press render images has been leaked by Indiashopps. Oppo’s Vice President, Shen Yiren, recently confirmed the successor to Reno Ace will debut on April 13. On Weibo, Yiren also confirmed that the video frame insertion technology from Oppo Find X2 will support more video applications soon.

The new leaked official material of Oppo Reno Ace reveals 5G support, Snapdragon 865 and the complete design. These in fact match the TENAA certification leak. Also, we have seen the Antutu listing for the device. The alleged Oppo device with model number PDHM00 passed Antutu confirming it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device listing revealed 560,217 points score for the overall CPU performance.

Oppo Find X2 Lite press images, full specifications leaked

Oppo Find X2 Lite press images, full specifications leaked

Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications (rumored)

The Reno Ace 2 is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is said to come in black, blue, purple and other color options. The smartphone is tipped to measure 160.0 × 75.4 × 8.6mm in dimensions and weigh around 185 grams.

We know that it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with clock speed of 2.8GHz. It might come in 8GB or 12GB of RAM variants with 128GB or 256GB internal storage options. We are likely to see the device running ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. For imaging, we are expecting to see a quad rear camera setup. The main camera will be a 48-megapixel shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. It will also have a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will also be a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Watch Video: Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

The handset can support 65W Super VOOC flash charging. Oppo showed 65W with the Reno Ace last year and this year, it might be even faster. This could be the phone with the fastest charging speeds ever.

