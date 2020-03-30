Oppo Reno Ace 2 specifications spotted on TENAA

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Oppo Reno Ace 2. The company is currently working on ensuring that the smartphone has all the necessary certifications for the launch. Some details about the device have already leaked online including the design and battery charging speed. As previously noted, the smartphone will feature 65W fast charging technology along with a 4,000mAh battery. Taking a look at the design, we already know about the circular camera module on the back. However, more details about the upcoming surfaced online just weeks before the anticipated launch. Here is everything know about the upcoming flagship smartphone.

Oppo Reno Ace 2 leaked specifications; details

According to a report from Chinese website SparrowNews, the complete specifications list has leaked out for the smartphone. Inspecting the report, we realize that the report took the data from the Chinese certification website TENAA. As per the TENAA listing, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The smartphone will also be available in two different RAM and storage combinations. These include the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and top-of-the-line 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel with FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo has also added punch-hole design in the display for a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Talking about the rear camera sensor, we will get a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor. Other sensors also include an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Talking about connectivity, the device will come with 5G connectivity as per the listing.

Oppo is also likely to sell the smartphone in three different color options. These options include Black, Blue, and Purple. As noted in past reports, the smartphone will feature a 65W wired charging technology. In addition, Oppo will also add support for 40W wireless charging technology.