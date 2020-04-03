comscore Oppo Reno Ace 2 will debut on April 13; confirms Shin Yiren | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno Ace 2 will debut on April 13; confirms VP Shin Yiren
News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 will debut on April 13; confirms VP Shin Yiren

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 is expected to come with Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and might have the fastest charging tech yet on any device.

  • Published: April 3, 2020 5:26 PM IST
Oppo Reno Ace2 leaked image

Oppo Reno Ace 2, the successor to Reno Ace, will debut on April 13. Shen Yiren, Vice President of Oppo, has confirmed the official launch date for the device. On Weibo, Yiren also confirmed that the video frame insertion technology from Oppo Find X2 will support more video applications soon. In other words, the high frame rate display of the Find X2 series will be suitable for more games. However, the real news is the addition of Reno Ace 2 to Oppo’s extensive product portfolio.

Related Stories


We have known for sometime that Reno Ace 2 is coming to the market. It has leaked multiple times and has revealed key features as well. Now, we finally know when to expect the device to become official. The Reno Ace 2 is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It will be available in black, blue, purple and other color options. The smartphone is tipped to measure 160.0 × 75.4 × 8.6mm in dimensions and weigh around 185 grams.

We know that it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with clock speed of 2.8GHz. It will offer either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. We will also see the device running ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. For imaging, we are expecting to see a quad rear camera setup. The main camera will be a 48-megapixel shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. It will also have a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will also be a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online; confirms quad rear camera

Also Read

Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online; confirms quad rear camera

The rear camera will support 4K video shooting and is expected to use Sony IMX586 sensor. We are expecting to see a punch-hole camera mechanism similar to the Find X2 series. There are also rumors that it will use a circular camera module on the back. It is said to be shaped like an Oreo cookie. It will support 65W Super VOOC flash charging. Oppo showed 65W with the Reno Ace last year and this year, it might be even faster. This could be the phone with the fastest charging speeds ever.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 3, 2020 5:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel
News
Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel
Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free

News

Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free

Xiaomi launches 75-inch 4K TV and 60-inch Mi TV 4A

Smart TVs

Xiaomi launches 75-inch 4K TV and 60-inch Mi TV 4A

Coronavirus: Tech brands offering extended warranty

Photo Gallery

Coronavirus: Tech brands offering extended warranty

Coronavirus: Here are all tech brands offering extended warranty due to the lockdown

Photo Gallery

Coronavirus: Here are all tech brands offering extended warranty due to the lockdown

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: All you need to know

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: All you need to know

Most Popular

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

Nikon online photography classes are free in April

Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel

Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free

Oppo Reno Ace 2 will debut on April 13; confirms VP Shin Yiren

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno Ace 2 will debut on April 13; confirms VP Shin Yiren

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 will debut on April 13; confirms VP Shin Yiren
GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands

News

GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands
Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST

News

Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST
Xiaomi, Poco and Oppo phones get a price hike in India: Here's why

News

Xiaomi, Poco and Oppo phones get a price hike in India: Here's why
Upcoming Mobiles to be launch in April 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Mobiles to be launch in April 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 7 सीरीज इस तारीख को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Mi Fan Festival में शाओमी पेश करेगी Redmi Note 9S का स्पेशल एडिशन

Coronavirus को लेकर दिल्ली सरकार ने जारी किया व्हाट्सएप नंबर, मिलेगी जानकारी

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया नया वायरलेस ईयरबड्स Mi Air 2S, जानें फीचर्स

Vodafone ने जारी किए तीन सस्ते प्लान, कम कीमत में मिलेगी 90 दिनों तक की वैधता

Latest Videos

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look

News

Nikon online photography classes are free in April
News
Nikon online photography classes are free in April
Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

News

Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list
Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel

News

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel
Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free

News

Amazon Kindle India makes a section of eBooks free
Oppo Reno Ace 2 will debut on April 13; confirms VP Shin Yiren

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 will debut on April 13; confirms VP Shin Yiren