Oppo Reno Ace 2, the successor to Reno Ace, will debut on April 13. Shen Yiren, Vice President of Oppo, has confirmed the official launch date for the device. On Weibo, Yiren also confirmed that the video frame insertion technology from Oppo Find X2 will support more video applications soon. In other words, the high frame rate display of the Find X2 series will be suitable for more games. However, the real news is the addition of Reno Ace 2 to Oppo’s extensive product portfolio.

We have known for sometime that Reno Ace 2 is coming to the market. It has leaked multiple times and has revealed key features as well. Now, we finally know when to expect the device to become official. The Reno Ace 2 is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It will be available in black, blue, purple and other color options. The smartphone is tipped to measure 160.0 × 75.4 × 8.6mm in dimensions and weigh around 185 grams.

We know that it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with clock speed of 2.8GHz. It will offer either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. We will also see the device running ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. For imaging, we are expecting to see a quad rear camera setup. The main camera will be a 48-megapixel shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. It will also have a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will also be a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The rear camera will support 4K video shooting and is expected to use Sony IMX586 sensor. We are expecting to see a punch-hole camera mechanism similar to the Find X2 series. There are also rumors that it will use a circular camera module on the back. It is said to be shaped like an Oreo cookie. It will support 65W Super VOOC flash charging. Oppo showed 65W with the Reno Ace last year and this year, it might be even faster. This could be the phone with the fastest charging speeds ever.