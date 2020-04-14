Oppo Reno Ace 2 with 5G launched: Check price, specifications and more

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 has been launched in China. The key features of the latest Oppo phone are Snapdragon 865 with 5G support, and 65W fast charging, quad-camera setup, HDR10+ display with 90Hz panel and more. The device comes with a punch-hole display and curved rear design, similar to most smartphones these days. The OnePlus 8 series will also have a cut-out display. Read on to find out everything about the Oppo Reno Ace 2.

The OPPO Ace2 is priced at RMB 3,999, which is around Rs 43,250 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost RMB 4,399 (approximately Rs 47,580). The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at RMB 4,599, which is around Rs 49,740.

Oppo Ace 2: Full specifications, features

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 packs a Snapdragon 865, which is backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. It offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Turbo Write and Host Performance Boost (HPB). There is a 6.55-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support cand a 91.8 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The display is protected by a 5th generation Corning Gorilla Glass. It supports 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 1100nits brightness, and 90Hz refresh rate.

The company claims that the Oppo reno Ace 2 can reduce power consumption by up to 12 percent in a few games. Oppo claims that its latest device is for gamers and comes with optimized gaming experience. The new Oppo phone comes with HyperBoost 3.0, and advanced 4D VC cooling tech. The brand says that users can even keep playing games when the Oppo Reno Ace 2 is kept on charging.

The latest Oppo smartphone supports voice controls during gameplay via the company’s Breeno smart assistant. As per the Oppo, the Reno Ace 2 features a 4D Game Vibration 2.0 standard, which will customize gameplay vibrations. One will also find dual stereo speakers on the flagship device. It supports Dolby Atmos as well. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It supports 65W wired charging and 40W Super AirVOOC Wireless Charging tech. There is also 10W reverse charging tech support.

The quad rear camera setup of the Oppo reno Ace 2 includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with 119 degree ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel Black and White camera sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel f/2.4 sensor. It runs Android 10 out of the box.