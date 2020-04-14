comscore Oppo Reno Ace 2 with 5G launched: Check price, specifications and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno Ace 2 with 5G, Snapdragon 865, 90Hz display launched: Check price, specifications
News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 with 5G, Snapdragon 865, 90Hz display launched: Check price, specifications

News

The key features of the latest Oppo phone are Snapdragon 865 with 5G support, and 65W fast charging, quad-camera setup, HDR10+ display with 90Hz panel and more.

  • Updated: April 14, 2020 9:32 AM IST
oppo Reno Ace 2

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 has been launched in China. The key features of the latest Oppo phone are Snapdragon 865 with 5G support, and 65W fast charging, quad-camera setup, HDR10+ display with 90Hz panel and more. The device comes with a punch-hole display and curved rear design, similar to most smartphones these days. The OnePlus 8 series will also have a cut-out display. Read on to find out everything about the Oppo Reno Ace 2.

The OPPO Ace2 is priced at RMB 3,999, which is around Rs 43,250 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost RMB 4,399 (approximately Rs 47,580). The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at RMB 4,599, which is around Rs 49,740.

Watch: Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Oppo Ace 2: Full specifications, features

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 packs a Snapdragon 865, which is backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. It offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Turbo Write and Host Performance Boost (HPB). There is a 6.55-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support cand a 91.8 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The display is protected by a 5th generation Corning Gorilla Glass. It supports 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 1100nits brightness, and 90Hz refresh rate.

The company claims that the Oppo reno Ace 2 can reduce power consumption by up to 12 percent in a few games. Oppo claims that its latest device is for gamers and comes with optimized gaming experience. The new Oppo phone comes with HyperBoost 3.0, and advanced 4D VC cooling tech. The brand says that users can even keep playing games when the Oppo Reno Ace 2 is kept on charging.

Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors, expected price and more

Also Read

Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors, expected price and more

The latest Oppo smartphone supports voice controls during gameplay via the company’s Breeno smart assistant. As per the Oppo, the Reno Ace 2 features a 4D Game Vibration 2.0 standard, which will customize gameplay vibrations. One will also find dual stereo speakers on the flagship device. It supports Dolby Atmos as well. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It supports 65W wired charging and 40W Super AirVOOC Wireless Charging tech. There is also 10W reverse charging tech support.

The quad rear camera setup of the Oppo reno Ace 2 includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with 119 degree ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel Black and White camera sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel f/2.4 sensor. It runs Android 10 out of the box.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 14, 2020 9:22 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 14, 2020 9:32 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno

32990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile to bring a new mode called Cold Front Survival on April 16
Gaming
PUBG Mobile to bring a new mode called Cold Front Survival on April 16
Oppo Reno Ace 2 with 5G launched: Check price, specifications and more

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 with 5G launched: Check price, specifications and more

WhatsApp removes 'contact sharing' feature on latest iOS beta

News

WhatsApp removes 'contact sharing' feature on latest iOS beta

Motorola Edge to launch on April 22

News

Motorola Edge to launch on April 22

OnePlus 8 series launch today: What to expect, live stream details

News

OnePlus 8 series launch today: What to expect, live stream details

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch with 90W fast charging tech

Google shares 'Where There's Help, There's Hope' video

Oppo Reno Ace 2 with 5G launched: Check price, specifications and more

WhatsApp removes 'contact sharing' feature on latest iOS beta

Motorola Edge to launch on April 22

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno Ace 2 with 5G launched: Check price, specifications and more

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 with 5G launched: Check price, specifications and more
Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors

News

Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors
Oppo ColorOS 7 rollout in April: Check list of compatible phones

News

Oppo ColorOS 7 rollout in April: Check list of compatible phones
Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers
Top 5 Phones to Play PUBG under 15,000 to kill the Lockdown Time

Top Products

Top 5 Phones to Play PUBG under 15,000 to kill the Lockdown Time

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Ace 2 स्मार्टफोन 4 बैक कैमरों, 12GB रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

पबजी मोबाइल (PUBG Mobile) में 16 अप्रैल से मिलेगा ‘Cold Front Survival’ मोड, जानें डिटेल्स

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro आज भारत में 8:30 PM पर होंगे लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर इवेंट को देखें लाइव

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 और Nokia 7.2 को मिला डार्क थीम क्विक एक्शन बटन

Tiktok ने पार किया एक अरब डाउनलोड का आंकड़ा, कोरोना वायरस के बीच हुआ खूब इंस्टॉल

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

News

Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch with 90W fast charging tech
News
Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch with 90W fast charging tech
Google shares 'Where There's Help, There's Hope' video

News

Google shares 'Where There's Help, There's Hope' video
Oppo Reno Ace 2 with 5G launched: Check price, specifications and more

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 with 5G launched: Check price, specifications and more
WhatsApp removes 'contact sharing' feature on latest iOS beta

News

WhatsApp removes 'contact sharing' feature on latest iOS beta
Motorola Edge to launch on April 22

News

Motorola Edge to launch on April 22