Oppo Reno Ace launch on October 10: Expected prices, features, specs
  Oppo Reno Ace set to launch on October 10: Everything we know so far
Oppo Reno Ace set to launch on October 10: Everything we know so far

Oppo recently launched its Reno 2 series in India. This series consists of the Reno 2, Reno 2F, and Reno 2Z handsets.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom First Impressions (3)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo confirms that its next flagship device will launch in China on October 10. This device is question is the rumored Oppo Reno Ace. As we inch closer to the Oppo Reno Ace launch, here’s a look at everything we know so far.

Ahead of the Oppo Reno Ace launch, the company teased its highlight feature – 65W fast charging capabilities. As per Oppo’s Weibo post, the Reno Ace will be the first smartphone to feature the world’s fastest fast charging technology, GSMArena reports.

Oppo Reno Ace features, specifications expected

As per leaks, the Reno Ace will sport a 6.6-inch curved edge display with FHD+ resolution, and 90Hz refresh rate. Courtesy of the thin bezels, the smartphone will be able to offer up to 100 percent screen space. Such design is likely to be possible because of a pop-up selfie shooter or a futuristic under-screen camera selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the Reno Ace will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. This will pair with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,000mAh battery. Another talking point will be the built-in support for 5G connectivity. At the time of filing this story, other details about the smartphone’s specifications are under the wraps.

Oppo recently launched its Reno 2 series in India, which consists of the Reno 2, Reno 2F, and the Reno 2Z handsets.

Features Oppo Reno 2 Reno 2F Oppo Reno 2Z
Price 36990 29990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P90
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.55-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM 128GB, 8GB RAM 256GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP 16MP
Battery 4000mAh 4000mAh 4000mAh

