Oppo Reno Ace to launch with 90Hz display in October

Oppo's Vice President Shen Yiren also teased the launch of its upcoming Oppo Reno Ace smartphone. The handset will come with a 90Hz display, and make its debut in October. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: September 10, 2019 1:00 PM IST
Oppo Reno Ace

(Photo: MyDrivers)

Last month, Oppo launched its latest Reno 2 series in India. The company unveiled the same smartphone lineup in its home country China too. At the event, the Chinese company’s Vice President Shen Yiren also teased the launch of its upcoming Oppo Reno Ace smartphone. The handset will come with a 90Hz display, and make its debut in October.

The device will also offer support for fast charging tech. It is expected to ship with the company’s upcoming SuperVOOC tech, Gizmochina reports. At the moment, the rest of the details about this upcoming Reno Ace smartphone are unknown. Rumors suggest that the new Oppo Reno Ace will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor having integrated 5G modem.

Talking about the Oppo Reno 2 series that was recently launched in India. The Oppo Reno 2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage cost Rs 36,990 in the Indian market. This phone comes in two color options, including Ocean Blue and Luminous Black. The phone will go on sale starting from September 20. Additionally, the pre-booking window will open from September 10.

The Oppo Reno 2Z also falls under the company’s Oppo Reno 2 series, which is a more affordable variant. The handset comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model. The Oppo Reno 2Z carries a price label of Rs 29,990. It comes in three color options – Sky White, Luminous Black and Polar Light. This Oppo device is already available for purchase via e-commerce platforms.

The pricing of Oppo Reno 2F with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be announced closer to the launch in November. The smartphone comes in two color options, including Sky White and Lake Green. All these Oppo Reno 2 series phones will be made available via Flipkart and Amazon.in, as well as via offline retail stores across the country.

Features Oppo Reno 2 Oppo Reno 2Z
Price 36990 29990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC MediaTek Helio P90
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.55-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM 256GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4000mAh 4000mAh

