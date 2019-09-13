comscore Oppo Reno Ace feature teased: Expected launch date, price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno Ace to reportedly feature 65W superfast charging capabilities
News

Oppo Reno Ace to reportedly feature 65W superfast charging capabilities

News

Oppo Reno Ace is a flagship-grade device that will launch sometime in October. Here’s a look at what all we know about the upcoming device.

  • Published: September 13, 2019 12:01 PM IST
Oppo Reno 10X Zoom First Impressions (3)

At the Oppo Reno 2 launch in China earlier this month, the company made a surprise announcement. It teased an upcoming smartphone, dubbed Oppo Reno Ace. This flagship smartphone will launch in China sometime in October. Now ahead of the official launch, a teaser by a company executive hints at a new Oppo Reno Ace feature.

Oppo Reno Ace feature teased

This teased Oppo Reno Ace feature has to do with the battery charging capabilities. As per a teaser post on Weibo, it will boast the company’s new 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. This feature was teased by Oppo Vice President Brian Shen, Gizmochina reports.

Shen further reveals that Oppo is ready to “mass produce” the 65W fast charging technology in October. This new tech is faster than the 50W SuperVOOC fast charging technology introduced last year. This feature first came with the Oppo R17 Pro smartphone.

As per an earlier teaser, the Oppo Reno Ace is likely to flaunt a display with 90Hz display. This is similar to what see on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Apart from this, a rumor claims that the upcoming smartphone will come with a 5G-integrated Qualcomm Snapdragon processor under the hood. Other details however are still under wraps at the time of filing this story.

Features Oppo Reno 2 Oppo Reno 2F Oppo Reno 2Z
Price 36990 29990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P90
OS Android 9 Pie Pie Android Android 9 Pie
Display 6.55-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM 128GB, 8GB RAM 256GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP 16MP
Battery 4000mAh 4000mAh 4000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 13, 2019 12:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vodafone now offers 1.6GB daily data for Rs 209 monthly prepaid recharge
News
Vodafone now offers 1.6GB daily data for Rs 209 monthly prepaid recharge
A look at top 10 best performing iOS devices on AnTuTu for August 2019

News

A look at top 10 best performing iOS devices on AnTuTu for August 2019

Ola Bike service to 150 Indian cities, aims to grow 3-fold in a year

News

Ola Bike service to 150 Indian cities, aims to grow 3-fold in a year

Xiaomi Redmi K20 to get Android 10 upgrade in October

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 to get Android 10 upgrade in October

BSNL brings back Rs 186 prepaid recharge plan, launches Rs 187 STV

News

BSNL brings back Rs 186 prepaid recharge plan, launches Rs 187 STV

Most Popular

Vivo Z1x Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Oppo Reno Ace battery charging tech leaked

Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on video surfaces online yet again

Vodafone now offers 1.6GB daily data for Rs 209 monthly prepaid recharge

A look at top 10 best performing iOS devices on AnTuTu for August 2019

Ola Bike service to 150 Indian cities, aims to grow 3-fold in a year

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno Ace battery charging tech leaked

News

Oppo Reno Ace battery charging tech leaked
Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions
Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 launched in India: Check details

News

Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 launched in India: Check details
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features
Oppo Reno Ace to launch with 90Hz display in October

News

Oppo Reno Ace to launch with 90Hz display in October

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 अपडेट इस बिल्कुल नए Payload Mode के साथ आज होगी रिलीज

Chandrayaan 2: विक्रम से संपर्क की कोशिश में ISRO को मिला अमेरिका की NASA का साथ, उम्मीदें बढ़ी

Google ने अपने Doodle को डेनिश माइक्रोबायोलॉजिस्ट Hans Christian Gram को किया समर्पित

BSNL ने लॉन्च किए दो प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान, 1 अक्टूबर तक मिलेगा 2.2GB एक्स्ट्रा डेली डाटा

64 MP कैमरा सेंसर वाला Realme XT आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट


News

Oppo Reno Ace battery charging tech leaked
News
Oppo Reno Ace battery charging tech leaked
Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on video surfaces online yet again

News

Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on video surfaces online yet again
Vodafone now offers 1.6GB daily data for Rs 209 monthly prepaid recharge

News

Vodafone now offers 1.6GB daily data for Rs 209 monthly prepaid recharge
A look at top 10 best performing iOS devices on AnTuTu for August 2019

News

A look at top 10 best performing iOS devices on AnTuTu for August 2019
Ola Bike service to 150 Indian cities, aims to grow 3-fold in a year

News

Ola Bike service to 150 Indian cities, aims to grow 3-fold in a year