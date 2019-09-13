At the Oppo Reno 2 launch in China earlier this month, the company made a surprise announcement. It teased an upcoming smartphone, dubbed Oppo Reno Ace. This flagship smartphone will launch in China sometime in October. Now ahead of the official launch, a teaser by a company executive hints at a new Oppo Reno Ace feature.

Oppo Reno Ace feature teased

This teased Oppo Reno Ace feature has to do with the battery charging capabilities. As per a teaser post on Weibo, it will boast the company’s new 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. This feature was teased by Oppo Vice President Brian Shen, Gizmochina reports.

Shen further reveals that Oppo is ready to “mass produce” the 65W fast charging technology in October. This new tech is faster than the 50W SuperVOOC fast charging technology introduced last year. This feature first came with the Oppo R17 Pro smartphone.

As per an earlier teaser, the Oppo Reno Ace is likely to flaunt a display with 90Hz display. This is similar to what see on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Apart from this, a rumor claims that the upcoming smartphone will come with a 5G-integrated Qualcomm Snapdragon processor under the hood. Other details however are still under wraps at the time of filing this story.

Features Oppo Reno 2 Oppo Reno 2F Oppo Reno 2Z Price 36990 – 29990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P90 OS Android 9 Pie Pie Android Android 9 Pie Display 6.55-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM 128GB, 8GB RAM 256GB, 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP 16MP Battery 4000mAh 4000mAh 4000mAh