comscore Oppo Reno Ace launched in China with 65W charging technology
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno Ace with 65W fast charging launched: Price, features, specifications
News

Oppo Reno Ace with 65W fast charging launched: Price, features, specifications

News

In addition to this, Oppo also launched a limited 40th anniversary Gundam Edition variant of Reno Ace. Oppo has tried to include all the top of the line specifications with the latest flagship device.

  • Published: October 10, 2019 3:24 PM IST
Oppo Reno Ace design

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Oppo Reno Ace as part of its Reno lineup. As part of the announcement, the company revealed specifications, design, pricing and availability details for the Reno Ace. In addition to this, the company also launched a limited 40th anniversary Gundam Edition variant of Reno Ace. Oppo has tried to include all the top of the line specifications with the latest flagship device. Let’s take a look at everything that we know regarding the device.

Oppo Reno Ace details

First, the Oppo Reno Ace runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The company offers three RAM and storage variants includes the base with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Other variants include 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and the top-end 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. For storage, the company has gone with UFS 3.0 protocol for increased speed. Oppo has also added a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel along with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and FHD+ resolution. It is worth noting that the device will also feature a 90Hz display refresh rate. In addition, we also see a small waterdrop notch on the top with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Talking about the camera, Reno Ace features a quad-camera setup on the back and a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. The quad-camera setup features 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with a 5x hybrid zoom. Others include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

Oppo 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charges a 4,000mAh battery in just 25 minutes

Also Read

Oppo 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charges a 4,000mAh battery in just 25 minutes

The company has also added a heat dissipation pipe in the device to keep in relatively cooler for a longer time. Oppo Reno Ace runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 6.1 on the software end. Users will also get a 3.5mm audio socket, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS for connectivity. The base model is priced at 2,999 CNY and the middle one is for 3,199 RMB. The top of the line model is priced at 3,799 RMB. Last but not least, it is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that can fully charge within just 30 minutes with SuperVOOC 2.0. The device also supports USB-PD protocol and Qualcomm Quick Charge technology.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 10, 2019 3:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Sony 4K LED Smart TVs now available with up to Rs 30,000 discount
Deals
Sony 4K LED Smart TVs now available with up to Rs 30,000 discount
Oppo Reno Ace launched in China

News

Oppo Reno Ace launched in China

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 10.5-inch display launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 10.5-inch display launched in India

Flipkart Big Diwali sale starts on October 12: A look at deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Diwali sale starts on October 12: A look at deals

Oppo K5 with 64MP quad rear cameras launched: Check details

News

Oppo K5 with 64MP quad rear cameras launched: Check details

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review

Oppo Reno Ace launched in China

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 10.5-inch display launched in India

Oppo K5 with 64MP quad rear cameras launched: Check details

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Realme 3i vs Motorola Moto e6s

OnePlus Care loyalty program launches in India

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno Ace launched in China

News

Oppo Reno Ace launched in China
Oppo K5 with 64MP quad rear cameras launched: Check details

News

Oppo K5 with 64MP quad rear cameras launched: Check details
Oppo Reno Android 10 beta update now rolling out

News

Oppo Reno Android 10 beta update now rolling out
Oppo K5 spotted on Geekbench and TENAA listing

News

Oppo K5 spotted on Geekbench and TENAA listing
Oppo Reno 2F to go on sale in India from October 4; Pre-booking starts today

News

Oppo Reno 2F to go on sale in India from October 4; Pre-booking starts today

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 टैबलेट 10.5-इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale : Realme, Xiaomi और Samsung के इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेगा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Oppo Reno Ace स्मार्टफोन 90Hz डिस्प्ले और Snapdragon 855+ के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Oppo K5 स्मार्टफोन चीन में हुआ लॉन्च, 64 मेगापिक्सल और 30W फास्ट चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी से है लैस

Jio के फ्री कॉलिंग सर्विस बंद करने पर Airtel ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, कहा - ICU नीचे लाने के लिए ट्राई पर दबाव बना रही है जियो

News

Oppo Reno Ace launched in China
News
Oppo Reno Ace launched in China
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 10.5-inch display launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 10.5-inch display launched in India
Oppo K5 with 64MP quad rear cameras launched: Check details

News

Oppo K5 with 64MP quad rear cameras launched: Check details
Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Realme 3i vs Motorola Moto e6s

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Realme 3i vs Motorola Moto e6s
OnePlus Care loyalty program launches in India

News

OnePlus Care loyalty program launches in India