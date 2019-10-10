Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Oppo Reno Ace as part of its Reno lineup. As part of the announcement, the company revealed specifications, design, pricing and availability details for the Reno Ace. In addition to this, the company also launched a limited 40th anniversary Gundam Edition variant of Reno Ace. Oppo has tried to include all the top of the line specifications with the latest flagship device. Let’s take a look at everything that we know regarding the device.

Oppo Reno Ace details

First, the Oppo Reno Ace runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The company offers three RAM and storage variants includes the base with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Other variants include 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and the top-end 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. For storage, the company has gone with UFS 3.0 protocol for increased speed. Oppo has also added a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel along with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and FHD+ resolution. It is worth noting that the device will also feature a 90Hz display refresh rate. In addition, we also see a small waterdrop notch on the top with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Talking about the camera, Reno Ace features a quad-camera setup on the back and a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. The quad-camera setup features 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with a 5x hybrid zoom. Others include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The company has also added a heat dissipation pipe in the device to keep in relatively cooler for a longer time. Oppo Reno Ace runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 6.1 on the software end. Users will also get a 3.5mm audio socket, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS for connectivity. The base model is priced at 2,999 CNY and the middle one is for 3,199 RMB. The top of the line model is priced at 3,799 RMB. Last but not least, it is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that can fully charge within just 30 minutes with SuperVOOC 2.0. The device also supports USB-PD protocol and Qualcomm Quick Charge technology.