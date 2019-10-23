Oppo Reno gets Android 10-based ColorOS 6 Beta

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo seems to be rolling out a new ColorOS 6 Beta for its Reno users in India. This new update is based on the latest Android 10 operating system. The launch of this new update comes about two and a half months after the launch of Android 10. It is worth noting that smartphone makers including OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Essential have already rolled out stable Android 10-based updates. Oppo joins other device makers including Samsung, LG, Huawei, and more to test Android 10-based updates for its devices.

Oppo Reno Android 10-based ColorOS 6 Beta details

As per a new report from XDA developers, Oppo is rolling out Android 10-based ColorOS 6 Beta in India. The company made this announcement on the official Twitter handle of ColorOS. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that this is a “ColorOS Trial Version”. Oppo also noted that this “Trial Version” is available for “limited users”. This likely means that the download or sign-up process to try this version has limited slots. In addition, the company will also roll-out this version to other regions including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand before the end of the month.

To install this trial version, users need to head to the “Software Updates” section in the settings app. Once there, users need to tap on the “Settings Icon” on the top right corner. Here, users need to tap on the “Trial Version” to check for the upgrade. To do this, users need to ensure that their Oppo Reno is running the latest stable update. The report also shared the complete changelog of the update.

Taking a look at the change-log for the update, we get all the highlight Android 10 features. This includes Dark Mode, improved gesture-based navigation, and more. The company seems to have done a lot of changes to ColorOS 6 to account for Android 10 changes. You can head to the ColorOS Community page to check the detailed changelog.

Story Timeline