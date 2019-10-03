Oppo Reno Android 10 beta update now rolling out

Last month, Google released the Android 10 update for the Pixel smartphones. Soon OnePlus and Xiaomi also started rolling out the update for select smartphones. Now, in a surprise move, even Oppo has started rolling out the update for the recently launched Reno smartphone. Here is all you need to know about Oppo Reno Android 10 update.

Android 10 update for Oppo Reno detailed

Oppo is rolling out Android 10 beta update for the Reno smartphone. It comes with ColorOS skin on top. While the update was scheduled to arrive in late October, it’s good to see that the company is pushing out the update early. It brings improved interface with system-wide dark mode, new sounds, themes and wallpapers (via GSMArena). You also get standard Android 10 features such as Live captions, Smart Reply and improved privacy options.

Specifications, features

As for the specifications, the Reno is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. An expandable storage option is also present using microSD card. It offers dual rear cameras at the back that includes a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. In addition to this, the device is equipped with a SuperClear night mode. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel snapper, which is the same as the Reno 10X Zoom phone.

The device ships with ColorOS 6, and also packs Dolby ATMOS sound, a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack, Game Boost 2.0 and more. The Oppo Reno is equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is fueled by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS.

Features Oppo Reno Price 32990 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,765mAh

Story Timeline