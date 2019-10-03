comscore Oppo Reno Android 10 beta update now rolling out
Oppo Reno Android 10 beta with ColorOS 6 update now rolling out

Oppo had scheduled the update for October, but its good to see an early rollout. Here is everything we know about Oppo Reno Android 10 beta update.

  Published: October 3, 2019 11:41 AM IST
Oppo Reno (7)

Last month, Google released the Android 10 update for the Pixel smartphones. Soon OnePlus and Xiaomi also started rolling out the update for select smartphones. Now, in a surprise move, even Oppo has started rolling out the update for the recently launched Reno smartphone. Here is all you need to know about Oppo Reno Android 10 update.

Android 10 update for Oppo Reno detailed

Oppo is rolling out Android 10 beta update for the Reno smartphone. It comes with ColorOS skin on top. While the update was scheduled to arrive in late October, it’s good to see that the company is pushing out the update early. It brings improved interface with system-wide dark mode, new sounds, themes and wallpapers (via GSMArena). You also get standard Android 10 features such as Live captions, Smart Reply and improved privacy options.

Specifications, features

As for the specifications, the Reno is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. An expandable storage option is also present using microSD card. It offers dual rear cameras at the back that includes a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. In addition to this, the device is equipped with a SuperClear night mode. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel snapper, which is the same as the Reno 10X Zoom phone.

The device ships with ColorOS 6, and also packs Dolby ATMOS sound, a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack, Game Boost 2.0 and more. The Oppo Reno is equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is fueled by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and GPS.

Price 32990
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

