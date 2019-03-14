Oppo Reno camera samples reveal 10x zooming capabilities and low-light photography prowess

Recent reports have revealed that the upcoming Oppo Reno will be equipped with 10x zoom camera. Couple of camera samples that are said to be snapped using the Oppo Reno have now surfaced on Weibo. Each image features an overlay to highlight the tenfold zooming capabilities of the smartphone. Also, Oppo VP Yiren Shen has shared two camera samples to showcase the low-light photography performance of the smartphone.

The camera samples of the world’s popular monuments such as Mount Rushmore, Christ the Redeemer and so on reveal that the Oppo Reno can capture images with stunning clarity. The handset is expected to arrive with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor in its rear-mounted camera setup. The other two unedited images that were shared by Oppo VP Yiren Shen show the low-light photography prowess of the Oppo Reno phone.

The Oppo Reno phone was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site. It confirmed that the smartphone will be arriving with a full HD+ 6.4-inch display, and a triple camera module. The smartphone is also expected to come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and it will run ColorOS 6.0. The smartphone is scheduled to go official on April 10 through an unveil event in China.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Shen had previously claimed that the 10x zoom camera phone arriving in April will be equipped with Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, and 4,065mAh battery. There is a possibility that the Oppo Reno phone may launch in two variants – one with Snapdragon 855, and the other with a Snapdragon 710 chipset under the hood. The Snapdragon 855 variant may feature a triple camera setup as seen on the leaked renders of the phone. Since the launch event of the phone is nearly a month away, it is advisable to wait for further reports to confirm the specs of the phone.