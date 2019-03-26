comscore
Oppo Reno four colors teased, a new hands-on video reveals notch-less display

The 15-second video clip also showcases the camera app.

  Published: March 26, 2019 4:12 PM IST
We are couple of weeks away from official unveiling of the Oppo Reno flagship smartphone in China, which is scheduled for April 10. While the company has been proactively teasing the 10X lossless zoom feature as a major highlight, what we have not seen much is the full design part from Oppo, especially front design.

Having said that, Oppo’s VP, Shen Yiren, has been one official tipster when it comes to upcoming Reno series. Today, he has revealed that the Oppo Reno color shades. The phone has been teased showcasing bottom half of the back in four color options of Sea Green, Midnight Black, Pink, and Nebula Purple. We have previously seen the full back of the smartphone as well.

Additionally, there is a new leaked hands on video of alleged Oppo Reno around the block, which showcases the full design of the phone including front notch-less display. The 15-second video clip provided by the tipster Slashleaks showcases hands-on time of alleged full-screen design on the Oppo Reno. The person in the video opens up the camera app as well but doesn’t switch to front camera so it still isn’t clear whether Oppo has opted for a pop-up camera or something else.

The rear of alleged Oppo Reno shows the Midnight Black color variant in the video, which is one of the four colors that have already been teased by Oppo VP. Also, since there is no fingerprint sensor, we can expect in-display scanner, but we don’t know if this will be optical sensor or ultrasonic.

Last time around, Oppo revealed a teaser video of the Reno confirming the 10x zoom. In addition to it, the 30-second teaser also indicated that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC, which is rumored to launch in two or even different variants. Reports have suggested that Oppo might be looking to launch a 5G and a non-5G version of Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855, while there will be a third affordable version with Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Previous reports have indicated the presence of a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Oppo is likely to add up to 10GB RAM in the device along with up to 256GB storage.

