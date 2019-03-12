Oppo Reno gets Bluetooth SIG and IMDA certification; to sport Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48MP camera

Oppo Reno, the latest lineup by the Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has been spotted on two certification websites. Similar to previous certification listings, this one also revealed some key specification about the device. According to the information on the certification websites, the device has received IMDA and Bluetooth SIG certification, a process that is essential before the company can launch the smartphone in any market. This comes just a day after the company officially announced the new lineup in the Chinese market. IMDA certification means that the company is set to launch the device in Singapore as all electronic devices need to be IMDA certified before launch in the country.

IMDA certification revealed that the device will come with model number CPH1917 though we are not sure about its launch name. According to a report by MSP, the Bluetooth SIG certification listing reveals that the device will come with Snapdragon 710 processor along with a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ resolution. According to the listing, the device will come with a dual camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Moving to the front of the device, it will sport a 16-megapixel sensor along with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 out of the box. As reported previously, Oppo is all set to launch the device on April 10 in the Chinese market. Given that the company has already revealed the launch date along with the name of the lineup, it is likely that it will post more teasers as the event date approaches to generate hype.

According to the report, Reno is likely to be similar to Realme, a sub-brand that Oppo launched last year in the Indian market. Shortly after launching the sub-brand, Realme branched into a separate company in the market. Coming back to Reno, the sub-brand is expected to target the young audience in China which is similar to what Realme is aiming at in India. In addition to the first Reno device, IMDA also certified OPPO AX5s, a likely successor to the Oppo AX5 device that was launched last year. The certification of AX5s did not come with any other details on the specifications of the device.