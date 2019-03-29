Oppo Reno leak reveals the specifications; hints towards Snapdragon 710 SoC

Oppo VP Brian Shen had recently confirmed through Weibo that the upcoming Oppo Reno will be releasing in Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 855 CPU editions. Recent reports have revealed that the CPH1917 and CPH1921 model numbers respectively belong to the SD710 and SD855 variants. Today, the CPH1917 model has appeared on the database of Thailand’s NBTC regulatory body with Oppo Reno moniker. Moreover, a new PACT00/PACM00 Oppo phone has also appeared with full specs on TENAA. The images of the phone haven’t yet appeared yet, but its specs suggest that it could be the Snapdragon 710 version of the Oppo Reno.

The Oppo PACT00 / PACM00 TENAA listings reveal that it measures 156.6×74.3x9mm, and it weighs 185 grams. While the TENAA listings say that it will be available in Pink Gold color option only, the company may release in multiple hues in the home market.

Oppo Reno rumored specifications, features

The alleged Oppo Reno smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen that is embedded with a fingerprint sensor. The display produces full HD+ resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The renders of the phone that were leaked yesterday revealed that it will be arriving with a notch-less display and a unique pop-up front camera module that is includes a 16-megapixel snapper and an LED flash. Speaking of photography, the smartphone features a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear-mounted dual camera module.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The 2.2 GHz octa-core processor that fuels the Oppo PACT00 / PACM00 could be the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Android 9 Pie OS comes loaded on the device. It draws from a battery that has a minimum capacity of 3,680mAh. The handset will carry support for fast charging. In China, it will be releasing in two choices including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It does not feature a microSD card slot.

The Oppo Reno is scheduled to go official in China on April 10. The Snapdragon 855 model of the smartphone is expected to release in 4G LTE and 5G variants.