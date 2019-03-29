comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno leak reveals the specifications; hints towards Snapdragon 710 SoC
News

Oppo Reno leak reveals the specifications; hints towards Snapdragon 710 SoC

News

The purported Oppo Reno phone's Snapdragon 710 variant has appeared on TENAA with full specifications.

  • Published: March 29, 2019 11:13 AM IST
Oppo Reno Slashleaks main

Source: Slashleaks

Oppo VP Brian Shen had recently confirmed through Weibo that the upcoming Oppo Reno will be releasing in Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 855 CPU editions. Recent reports have revealed that the CPH1917 and CPH1921 model numbers respectively belong to the SD710 and SD855 variants. Today, the CPH1917 model has appeared on the database of Thailand’s NBTC regulatory body with Oppo Reno moniker. Moreover, a new PACT00/PACM00 Oppo phone has also appeared with full specs on TENAA. The images of the phone haven’t yet appeared yet, but its specs suggest that it could be the Snapdragon 710 version of the Oppo Reno.

The Oppo PACT00 / PACM00 TENAA listings reveal that it measures 156.6×74.3x9mm, and it weighs 185 grams. While the TENAA listings say that it will be available in Pink Gold color option only, the company may release in multiple hues in the home market.

Oppo Reno rumored specifications, features

The alleged Oppo Reno smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen that is embedded with a fingerprint sensor. The display produces full HD+ resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The renders of the phone that were leaked yesterday revealed that it will be arriving with a notch-less display and a unique pop-up front camera module that is includes a 16-megapixel snapper and an LED flash. Speaking of photography, the smartphone features a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear-mounted dual camera module.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The 2.2 GHz octa-core processor that fuels the Oppo PACT00 / PACM00 could be the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Android 9 Pie OS comes loaded on the device. It draws from a battery that has a minimum capacity of 3,680mAh. The handset will carry support for fast charging. In China, it will be releasing in two choices including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It does not feature a microSD card slot.

The Oppo Reno is scheduled to go official in China on April 10. The Snapdragon 855 model of the smartphone is expected to release in 4G LTE and 5G variants.

  • Published Date: March 29, 2019 11:13 AM IST

Editor's Pick

'TCL TV Days' sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to 50 percent
Deals
'TCL TV Days' sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to 50 percent
Oppo Reno leak reveals the specifications; hints towards Snapdragon 710 SoC

News

Oppo Reno leak reveals the specifications; hints towards Snapdragon 710 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced

Xiaomi MIUI 11 will bring redesigned icons and ultimate power saving mode

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 will bring redesigned icons and ultimate power saving mode

iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV sale today at 12PM

News

iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Reliance Jio reportedly acquires Haptik to challenge Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Oppo Reno leak reveals the specifications; hints towards Snapdragon 710 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced

Xiaomi MIUI 11 will bring redesigned icons and ultimate power saving mode

iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV sale today at 12PM

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno leak reveals the specifications; hints towards Snapdragon 710 SoC

News

Oppo Reno leak reveals the specifications; hints towards Snapdragon 710 SoC
Realme 3 next sale on April 2 at 12PM via Flipkart: Price, specifications and features

News

Realme 3 next sale on April 2 at 12PM via Flipkart: Price, specifications and features
Oppo Reno renders and leaked video showcase an unusual notch

News

Oppo Reno renders and leaked video showcase an unusual notch
Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant

News

Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant
Oppo A1K gets NBTC certification; launch might be imminent

News

Oppo A1K gets NBTC certification; launch might be imminent

हिंदी समाचार

55-इंच वाला स्मार्ट TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

गूगल, फेसबुक से भी तेज निकला यह शख्स, कंपनियों को लगा दी अरबों की चपत

Realme 3 Sale Date: दो अप्रैल को होगी रियलमी 3 की अगली फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Lok Sabha Election 2019: स्मार्टफोन ऐप से चेक करें वोटर लिस्ट में अपना नाम

वनप्लस स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स सावधान: प्राइवेसी है खतरे में!

News

Reliance Jio reportedly acquires Haptik to challenge Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
News
Reliance Jio reportedly acquires Haptik to challenge Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
Oppo Reno leak reveals the specifications; hints towards Snapdragon 710 SoC

News

Oppo Reno leak reveals the specifications; hints towards Snapdragon 710 SoC
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced
Xiaomi MIUI 11 will bring redesigned icons and ultimate power saving mode

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 will bring redesigned icons and ultimate power saving mode
iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV sale today at 12PM

News

iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV sale today at 12PM