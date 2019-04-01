comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report
News

Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report

News

The handset has been spotted carrying model PCAT10 on certification website.

  • Published: April 1, 2019 4:46 PM IST
Oppo Reno Peeking camera

Image credit: Slash Leaks

It appears, there could be more variants of the upcoming Oppo Reno when it launches next week on April 10. We have already seen TENAA listing of the Snapdragon 710 variant, and now it appears the Oppo might also be looking at a MediaTek version of the smartphone as well.

According to Chinese certification portal, Oppo Reno could also come featuring MediaTek Helio P70 chipset as well, spotted by GizChina. The handset has been spotted carrying model PCAT10 on certification website. Oppo’s VP, Shen Yiren, has been teasing the upcoming Oppo Reno flagship for a while. Last time around, Yiren confirmed that two editions of Oppo Reno will come equipped with different cooling technologies.

Oppo patents a slider phone design with dual selfie cameras; likely prepping for Find Z

Also Read

Oppo patents a slider phone design with dual selfie cameras; likely prepping for Find Z

A previous report had also claimed that Oppo Reno flagship smartphone will come in different variants. One with Snapdragon 855, other with Snapdragon 710 and then possibly a 5G model of Snapdragon 855 like the Galaxy S10 5G. Now, it seems the MediaTek Helio P70 version could be the Oppo Reno Lite.

So far, Yiren has tipped about two variants and revealed Oppo Reno color shades. He teased the bottom half of the back on Weibo showcasing four color options of Sea Green, Midnight Black, Pink, and Nebula Purple. We have previously seen the full back render as well. Additionally, there was a 15-second video clip showcasing hands-on time of the alleged full-screen design on the Oppo Reno.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The back of alleged Oppo Reno showed the Midnight Black color variant in the video. Also, since there was no fingerprint sensor, we can expect in-display scanner, but we don’t know if this will be an optical sensor or ultrasonic. We are now a couple of weeks away from the official unveiling of the Oppo Reno flagship smartphone in China, which is scheduled for April 10.

  • Published Date: April 1, 2019 4:46 PM IST

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile ban lifted by Ahmedabad Police
Gaming
PUBG Mobile ban lifted by Ahmedabad Police
Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report

News

Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report

Xiaomi announces 20 new products in China: Everything you need to know

News

Xiaomi announces 20 new products in China: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi looking to generate revenue by monetizing internet services in India: Report

News

Xiaomi looking to generate revenue by monetizing internet services in India: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report

Xiaomi announces 20 new products in China: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi looking to generate revenue by monetizing internet services in India: Report

Jeff Bezos' investigator claims Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon chief's phone

Mi Fan Festival 2019 announced: Deals previewed

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report

News

Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report
Top smartphones to launch in April 2019

News

Top smartphones to launch in April 2019
Oppo Patents a New Slider Smartphone Design

News

Oppo Patents a New Slider Smartphone Design
Oppo Reno: The periscope camera on the smartphone gets disassembled on a leaked video

News

Oppo Reno: The periscope camera on the smartphone gets disassembled on a leaked video
Oppo Reno leak reveals the specifications; hints towards Snapdragon 710 SoC

News

Oppo Reno leak reveals the specifications; hints towards Snapdragon 710 SoC

हिंदी समाचार

ये 6 स्मार्टफोन इस हफ्ते होंगे बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

आधार से पैन कार्ड को लिंक करने की डेडलाइन 6 महीने बढ़ी

Vodafone ने अपने यूजर्स के लिए दोबारा पेश किए 50 और 100 रुपये वाले रिचार्ज प्लान

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने चुपके से लॉन्च किया Surface Book 2 का नया मॉडल, जानें क्या है खास

LG K12+ हुआ लॉन्च, SD कार्ड से 2 हजार GB तक बढ़ा सकते हैं स्टोरेज

News

Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report
News
Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report
Xiaomi announces 20 new products in China: Everything you need to know

News

Xiaomi announces 20 new products in China: Everything you need to know
Xiaomi looking to generate revenue by monetizing internet services in India: Report

News

Xiaomi looking to generate revenue by monetizing internet services in India: Report
Jeff Bezos' investigator claims Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon chief's phone

News

Jeff Bezos' investigator claims Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon chief's phone
Mi Fan Festival 2019 announced: Deals previewed

News

Mi Fan Festival 2019 announced: Deals previewed