Oppo Reno Lite with MediaTek Helio P70 chipset spotted online: Report

It appears, there could be more variants of the upcoming Oppo Reno when it launches next week on April 10. We have already seen TENAA listing of the Snapdragon 710 variant, and now it appears the Oppo might also be looking at a MediaTek version of the smartphone as well.

According to Chinese certification portal, Oppo Reno could also come featuring MediaTek Helio P70 chipset as well, spotted by GizChina. The handset has been spotted carrying model PCAT10 on certification website. Oppo’s VP, Shen Yiren, has been teasing the upcoming Oppo Reno flagship for a while. Last time around, Yiren confirmed that two editions of Oppo Reno will come equipped with different cooling technologies.

A previous report had also claimed that Oppo Reno flagship smartphone will come in different variants. One with Snapdragon 855, other with Snapdragon 710 and then possibly a 5G model of Snapdragon 855 like the Galaxy S10 5G. Now, it seems the MediaTek Helio P70 version could be the Oppo Reno Lite.

So far, Yiren has tipped about two variants and revealed Oppo Reno color shades. He teased the bottom half of the back on Weibo showcasing four color options of Sea Green, Midnight Black, Pink, and Nebula Purple. We have previously seen the full back render as well. Additionally, there was a 15-second video clip showcasing hands-on time of the alleged full-screen design on the Oppo Reno.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The back of alleged Oppo Reno showed the Midnight Black color variant in the video. Also, since there was no fingerprint sensor, we can expect in-display scanner, but we don’t know if this will be an optical sensor or ultrasonic. We are now a couple of weeks away from the official unveiling of the Oppo Reno flagship smartphone in China, which is scheduled for April 10.