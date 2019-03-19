comscore
  • Oppo Reno live image shows bottom bezel; to feature VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech
Oppo Reno live image shows bottom bezel; to feature VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech

The upcoming Oppo Reno is unlikely to feature a curved display like the premium Find X.

oppo-reno-series-launch

Oppo’s upcoming flagship Reno smartphone has created quite a stir in the smartphone market recently with its reported 10x live zoom feature. A lot of information regarding the handset has leaked last week, and Oppo’s VP has shared some more today. The official shared live images of the Reno device bottom bezel comparing it to that of the current flagship Find X. This comes after the official said in a previous post that Reno has 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The live image reveals the bottom bezel of the Oppo Reno is almost as thin as the Find X although there are no exact measurements. Moreover, we can see the curved display on the Find X, while the Reno does not sport any curves on the panel. The top portion of the display still remains a mystery.

As for the fast charging tech, the new series will feature VOOC 3.0 which is superior to regular VOOC but not as fast as Super VOOC charge. The new VOOC 3.0 generation improves the speed of trickle charging which decreases the full top up time by 23.8 percent compared to VOOC. In short, it is what Oppo had promised with the F11 Pro in India.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The Oppo Reno could be launched in as many as six variants, as per recent leaks. There’s a Deluxe Lite version (SD 710) as well as a standard version, a Snapdragon 855 version, a Lamborghini version, and a 5G version as well. All variants differ slightly in terms of processor, battery, RAM, and storage. But it seems Oppo wants to sell the Reno smartphone to everyone starting at mid-range segment. The launch of the Oppo Reno is scheduled for April 10.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 10:26 AM IST

Oppo Reno live image shows bottom bezel; to feature VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech

Oppo A5s with waterdrop notch, Helio P35 announced

ZTE's 5G Axon S phone renders surface online with horizontal slider, triple cameras

Oppo Reno to feature a display with 91.3% screen-to-body ratio

Amazon India Mobiles and Accessories Day sale: Top deals

Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers

Wistron not to make high-end Apple iPhones in India

Huawei P30, P30 Pro prices leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go versus MIUI

