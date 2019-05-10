comscore
Oppo Reno may launch in India on May 28: Specifications, features

A fresh report suggests that Oppo will launch the Oppo Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition smartphones in India. The devices are said to debut on May 28.

  • Published: May 10, 2019 9:10 AM IST
oppo reno announced

Oppo has already launched its latest Reno series in Europe. The standard variant of Reno is also reportedly all set to go on sale on May 10 in France, The Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Poland. Now, a fresh report suggests that the Chinese company will now launch the Oppo Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition smartphones in India. The Oppo devices are said to make their debut on May 28 in the country, 91mobiles reports.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom Edition specifications, features

As for the specifications, the 10X Zoom Edition of Reno is built around Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 chipset. The standard Reno version is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood. The smartphones from Oppo flaunt a shark-fin-shaped pop-up selfie module. The flagship version of the Oppo Reno is the first smartphone from the company to offer 10x lossless zoom camera tech, which was unveiled earlier this year at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.

In the photography department, 10X Zoom Edition of Reno three cameras, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 13megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. For capturing selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter, which is housed in a wedge-shaped pop-up module. The standard variant of Reno, on the other hand, features a combination of a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera setup. It is also equipped with a SuperClear night mode. For selfies, the handset bears a 16-megapixel snapper.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition also offers a big 6.55-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. It also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for security purpose. The device is powered by a large 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. Oppo is offering the smartphone in configurations, which includes 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 6GB/256GB and 8GB/256GB.

It runs ColorOS 6, and also packs Dolby Atmos sound, a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack, Game Boost 2.0 and more. The Oppo Reno, on the other hand, bears a slightly smaller 6.4-inch OLED display, which is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The device comes with 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 6GB/256GB configuration, and 8GB/256GB variant. It is kept alive by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. It ships with ColorOS 6, Dolby Atmos, and supports Game Boost 2.0 too.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2019 9:10 AM IST

