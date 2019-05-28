comscore
  • Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition India launch today at 1PM: How to watch live stream, specifications, expected price
Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition India launch today at 1PM: How to watch live stream, specifications, expected price

The biggest highlight of the Oppo Reno series devices is the unique shark-fin-shaped side-swivel front facing camera. The 10X Zoom Edition of Reno is built around Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

  • Updated: May 28, 2019 10:50 AM IST
Oppo Reno Series Main

Oppo is all set to launch its latest Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition smartphones in India today. The launch event will kick off at 1PM today and the Chinese company will be live streaming it via its official YouTube channel. The biggest highlight of the Oppo Reno series devices is the unique shark-fin-shaped side-swivel front facing camera. The handsets will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition price in India (expected)

Oppo has already launched the Reno series outside India, and the prices of the devices could be close to the Chinese variant. The price of the standard Oppo Reno smartphone starts from RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,200). For the price, the company is selling the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM/256GB storage model, which is priced at RMB 3,299 (approximately Rs 33,300).

The top-end 8GB/256GB configuration retails at RMB 3,599 (approximately Rs 36,300). The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, on the other hand, is priced at RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 40,200) for the 6GB/128GB variant. The 6GB/256GB model is available in the country for RMB 4,499 (approximately Rs 45,300). The higher 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant carries a price label of RMB 4,799 (approximately Rs 48,300).

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition specifications

As for the specifications, the 10X Zoom Edition of Reno is built around Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. The standard Reno version is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood. As mentioned above, the smartphones from Oppo flaunt a shark-fin-shaped pop-up selfie module. The flagship version of the Oppo Reno is the first smartphone from the Chinese company to offer 10x lossless zoom camera tech.

Oppo Reno First Impressions: The new mechanical trick in town

Also Read

Oppo Reno First Impressions: The new mechanical trick in town

In terms of photography, the 10X Zoom Edition of Reno packs a triple camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. For capturing selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter. The standard variant of Reno, on the other hand, offers a combination of a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear cameras. It is also equipped with a SuperClear night mode. For selfies, the handset has a 16-megapixel snapper.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The handset also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for security purpose. The device is backed by a 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech.

Oppo Reno Z with Snapdragon 710, dual cameras launched: Price, features, specifications

Also Read

Oppo Reno Z with Snapdragon 710, dual cameras launched: Price, features, specifications

The device ships with ColorOS 6, and also packs Dolby Atmos sound, a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack as well as Game Boost 2.0. The Oppo Reno, on the other hand, bears a slightly smaller 6.4-inch OLED display, which is also protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. It runs ColorOS 6, and supports Game Boost 2.0 and Dolby Atmos too.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 28, 2019 9:25 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 28, 2019 10:50 AM IST

