Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is geared to launch its next flagship smartphone series on 10 December. The new series is set to feature the Reno 5 (5G) and the Reno Pro 5G and now as per a new report, the company may take the wraps off a third new smartphone, the Reno5 Pro+ 5G, at the event.

Oppo Reno Pro+

In terms of the looks and design, the Reno5 Pro+ 5G will look identical to the Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G. Rumors are that the company will launch the device with a quad-camera setup on the back.

According to GSMArena, the device is expected to be loaded with top-of-the-line specifications and said to feature a 12MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom and a 50MP Sony IMX7xx series primary sensor.

The Oppo Reno Pro+ is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with RAM options between 6GB and 8GB. There are also reports that OPPO will offer a plain leather back version, which is said to be the first mass-produced phone with an electrochromic rear panel.

Oppo Reno 5

Meanwhile, the Reno 5 will be the starting variant in this series and will come with a 6.43-inch full HD display backed by 90Hz refresh rate.

Reports also suggest that the smartphone will come with a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP sensor. Oppo has upped its camera game in the past couple of years and the Reno series has been a torchbearer for its camera technology.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro

The third device in this lineup, the Reno 5 Pro, is expected to come with a bigger 6.55-inch display Full HD+ display and a 4,350mAh battery with Oppo’s native VOOC fast charge technology. The smartphone is said to have the same camera specs as the Reno 5. No word yet on what the company will offer in terms of a selfie camera.