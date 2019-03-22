comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified ahead of April 10 launch
News

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified ahead of April 10 launch

News

This certification at least confirms that Oppo will launch the series in Europe.

  • Published: March 22, 2019 4:26 PM IST
Oppo Reno Slashleaks main

Source: Slashleaks

Most of what we know so far about the Oppo Reno flagship series has been coming from official or unofficial sources in China. However, it seems the series will also be heading to Europe as the EU Intellectual Property Office has certified five trademarks with the Oppo Reno moniker.

First reported by LetsGoDigital, the five trademarked names are Reno Pro, Reno Plus, Reno Zoom, Reno Youth, and Reno Lite. Now, previous leaks have hinted at six variants of the device and Oppo might be planning to bring almost all of them to the EU. These trademarks don’t reveal anything related to the smartphone itself but merely hint at the potential branding of the phones in the series.

As for previous reports, it was said that there would be a Reno Light Deluxe model, which could feature a Snapdragon 675 or 710 SoC. Then there’s a standard Oppo Reno with three variants – 8GB + 256GB, 10GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. While the top-of-the-line Lamborghini Edition will feature 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Also, the high-end models are likely to boast the 10X lossless zoom technology while the Lamborghini Edition is expected to get 50W fast charge.

A previous post by Oppo VP Shen Yiren stated that the Reno will rock VOOC 3.0, hence we expect all models except the limited edition version to get the feature. The 10X lossless zoom will be the USP of the upcoming phone and image samples of the camera in action have already been shared on Weibo recently by the Oppo VP.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Apart from Oppo, Huawei is the only company that has teased a similar tech on its upcoming P30 Pro that will be revealed next week. The Oppo Reno is expected to start at $550 for the most affordable model. The China debut is on April 10, and now it seems a Europe launch is also on the cards.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2019 4:26 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified
News
Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified
WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report

News

WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report

Motorola One Vision spotted online ahead of launch

News

Motorola One Vision spotted online ahead of launch

Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch

News

Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch

Sony Xperia 4 could be the next compact phone

News

Sony Xperia 4 could be the next compact phone

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified

WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report

Motorola One Vision spotted online ahead of launch

Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch

Sony Xperia 4 could be the next compact phone

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified

News

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified
5 best smartphone deals of the day

Deals

5 best smartphone deals of the day
Top 6 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top 6 smartphone deals of the day
Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch

News

Alleged Oppo Reno 5G and non-5G variants spotted online ahead of launch
Oppo Holi Offer: Oppo A5, A7 price in India slashed, now starts at Rs 11,990

Deals

Oppo Holi Offer: Oppo A5, A7 price in India slashed, now starts at Rs 11,990

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने गुजरात के इन शहरों में शुरू की 4G VoLTE सेवा, इस सर्किल में मिल रहा है 2GB फ्री डाटा

Vivo V15 पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा, Helio P70 चिपसेट के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

सैमसंग 5 अप्रैल को लॉन्च करेगी पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

हुवावे अगले महीने लॉन्च करेगा अपना पहला TV, 1 करोड़ TV बेचने का है लक्ष्य

Snapchat अगले महीने अपने खुद के गेमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म को करेगी लॉन्च!

News

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified
News
Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified
WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report

News

WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report
Motorola One Vision spotted online ahead of launch

News

Motorola One Vision spotted online ahead of launch
Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch

News

Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch
Sony Xperia 4 could be the next compact phone

News

Sony Xperia 4 could be the next compact phone