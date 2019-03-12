comscore
Oppo Reno render leaks, shows the 10x optical zoom camera setup

Oppo's Reno sub-brand is expected to launch next month and will feature the 10x lossless zoom technology.

  Published: March 12, 2019 2:27 PM IST
Oppo Reno Slashleaks main

Source: Slashleaks

Reno, the newly created sub-brand from Oppo, could become the first to get company’s 10x lossless zoom technology showcased at MWC 2019 last month. Ahead of its official launch, the first smartphone under Reno sub-brand has leaked online, revealing the triple camera setup that will enable the 10x lossless zoom. At Mobile World Congress, the Chinese smartphone maker had announced that its first smartphone with 10x lossless zoom will debut in the second quarter of this year. However, Shen Yiren, Oppo VP announced last week that the company will introduce a smartphone with its 10x lossless zoom feature in April.

The leaks arriving from China thus point to a launch of the first Reno-branded smartphone next month. The image posted by Slashleaks seems to be that of an advertorial for the upcoming Reno smartphone. It shows a smartphone with a back finished in green color and there is no immediate way to recognize it as a Reno smartphone. On the back, one can see the triple camera setup, which seems identical to the one we saw on the prototype device at MWC 2019 last month.

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Oppo has already confirmed that the triple rear camera setup will include a main 48-megapixel shooter with a focal length of 24mm dubbed as Ultra Clear camera. It is paired with an ultra wide-angle shooter having a focal length of 15.9mm and third is a telephoto shooter that uses a prism and a periscope architecture to achieve the 10x optical zoom. The main camera, as well as the telephoto shooter feature optical image stabilization.

Watch: Oppo 10x lossless zoom first look

Slashleaks also confirms that the first Reno smartphone will feature a full HD OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Yiren recently confirmed that the triple camera setup will have a setup that will be devoid of any camera bumps. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage and could be backed by a 4,065mAh battery.

  Published Date: March 12, 2019 2:27 PM IST

