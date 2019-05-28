Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched: Price in India, availability, features and specifications

Oppo has launched its Reno series in India, which includes the Oppo Reno, and the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom smartphones. Both smartphones come with a unique Shark-Fin rising selfie camera, which is also among the highlights. Unlike the standard Oppo Reno, the 10X Zoom variant of the Oppo Reno offers a powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC, triple camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, and more. Both handsets will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm mall and the company’s online store. Customers can pre-order the devices starting from today. You can get 10 percent cashback with HDFC debit and credit cards.

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom price in India

The standard Oppo Reno smartphone price in India starts from Rs 32,990. For the price, Oppo is selling the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom‘s prices, on the other hand, start from Rs 39,990 for the 6GB/128GB model. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 49,990. The devices will go on sale on June 7, 2019.

Oppo Reno features, specifications

The Oppo Reno comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood. Unlike the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, the device packs a dual rear camera setup, which comprises of a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. It is also equipped with a SuperClear night mode. On the front is a 16-megapixel snapper, which one will also find on the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom phone. It runs the latest Android 9 Pie operating system.

The device ships with ColorOS 6, and also packs Dolby ATMOS sound, a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack, Game Boost 2.0 and more. The Oppo Reno is equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is kept alive by a small 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom features, specifications

The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom comes with a periscope style 10X lossless zoom tech. The device offers a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. For selfies and videos, Oppo has included a 16-megapixel shooter. The latest smartphone from Oppo is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The handset bears a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. It also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. It is backed by a 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. The device runs ColorOS 6, and comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.