Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom sale today at 12PM
Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom sale today at 12PM: Price in India, specifications

The Oppo Reno series price in India starts from Rs 32,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The latest Oppo devices can be purchased via Flipkart and Amazon India.

  • Published: June 7, 2019 9:27 AM IST
Oppo Reno 1.1

Oppo’s latest Reno and Reno 10x Zoom smartphones are all set to go on sale for the first time today at 12:00PM. Customers will be able to buy the devices via Amazon India, and brick-and-mortar stores in India. To recall, Oppo Reno series made its debut in the country last week. The handsets feature a unique Shark-Fin rising selfie camera. Unlike the standard Oppo Reno, the 10X Zoom variant offers a powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10x hybrid zoom, triple camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, and more.

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom prices in India

The Reno’s price in India starts from Rs 32,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The standard version comes in one variant, and will be available in Jet Black color via Amazon India. The Reno 10x Zoom prices, on the other hand, start from Rs 39,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. The 8GB/256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 49,990.

Notably, one will be able to buy the 6GB RAM variant of the Reno 10x Zoom edition via Flipkart and physical retailers. Furthermore, the 8GB RAM model of the new Oppo phone is also available via Flipkart, and all major e-retailers and physical stores. The device comes in Jet Black and Ocean Green color variants.

Oppo Reno features, specifications

As for the specifications, the Reno is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It offers dual rear cameras at the back that includes a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. In addition to this, the device is equipped with a SuperClear night mode. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel snapper, which is the same as the Reno 10X Zoom phone.

The device ships with ColorOS 6, and also packs Dolby ATMOS sound, a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack, Game Boost 2.0 and more. The Oppo Reno is equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is fueled by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. The device runs the latest Android 9 Pie operating system.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom features, specifications

The premium Reno 10X Zoom comes with a periscope style 10X lossless zoom tech. The device packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter. This handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood.

The Reno 10X Zoom bears a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 6, similar to the standard version. It also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The Oppo smartphone is backed by a 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. The device runs ColorOS 6 out of the box.

