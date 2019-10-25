comscore Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera set for India launch in December
Oppo Reno S with 64-megapixel camera, 65W fast charging set to launch in December: Report

Oppo Reno S will be the first smartphone to support 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast charging in India. It is also expected to feature a 64-megapixel main camera.

  • Published: October 25, 2019 1:25 PM IST
Oppo is preparing to launch another smartphone in its Reno series in India. Called Reno S, the smartphone will join Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme XT as 64-megapixel camera smartphone. However, it will be a premium offering compared to those two devices. The Chinese smartphone maker is said to be planning to launch the device in the Indian market during the first week of December. It will be available via both online as well as offline retail channels. The smartphone might well be the true successor to original Oppo Reno in India.

According to 91mobiles, the Reno S will be a premium smartphone that will be priced above Rs 40,000. The huge price tag suggests it might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. Oppo launched Reno Ace with Snapdragon 855+ processor in China last month. Apart from newest processor, the Reno S is also tipped to support 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast charging tech when it goes official. The difference between Reno Ace and Reno S will be the rear camera setup. There is a possibility that Reno S is not a rebranded version of Reno Ace and a new device altogether.

The Reno Ace, available in China, comes with a 48-megapixel camera on the back. There is a possibility that Oppo is using 64-megapixel camera based on Realme XT‘s performance. When it becomes official in December, the Reno S will be the first smartphone with 65W fast charging in India. Oppo claims the Super VOOC 2.0 charges 4,000mAh battery from zero to 50 percent in roughly 10 minutes. It fully charges the battery in less than 27 minutes, the company had said at the time of its launch.

Oppo launched the Reno 10X Zoom and Reno in June this year. These two devices were followed by the Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F in September. Now, the company seems to be planning to add Reno S to the lineup. The Reno and Reno 10X Zoom were priced under Rs 50,000 in India. The new Reno S might debut as the one of the premium offering in this lineup. It will be interesting to see whether Oppo offers periscope camera on the device.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 25, 2019 1:25 PM IST

