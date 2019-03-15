Oppo Reno smartphone new camera samples reportedly surfaced online

Oppo Reno is reportedly all set to make its debut on April 10. The device is rumored to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, and is also expected to pack a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. It is also said to come in Lamborghini edition variants. Other specifications of the smartphone are still under wraps, but a few camera samples of the alleged Oppo Reno smartphone have been leaked online, GSMArena reports.

Recent reports have revealed that the upcoming Oppo Reno will be equipped with 10x zoom camera. A couple of camera samples that are said to be snapped using the Oppo Reno have now surfaced on Weibo. The images showcased the zooming capabilities of the smartphone with its 10x Optical Zoom sensor.

Oppo has already confirmed that the triple rear camera setup will include a main 48-megapixel shooter with a focal length of 24mm dubbed as Ultra Clear camera. It is paired with an ultra wide-angle shooter having a focal length of 15.9mm and third is a telephoto shooter that uses a prism and a periscope architecture to achieve the 10x optical zoom. The main camera, as well as the telephoto shooter feature optical image stabilization.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Oppo Reno Smartphone specifications and features

The Oppo Reno phone was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site. It confirmed that the smartphone will be arriving with a Full HD+ 6.4-inch OLED display, and a triple camera module. The smartphone is also expected to come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and it will run ColorOS 6.0. The Reno smartphone is likely to have an in-display fingerprint sensor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage and could be backed by a 4,065mAh battery with 50W Super VOOC 4.0 charging support.

Oppo will also launch a special Lamborghini edition Reno smartphone which will feature up to 512GB of faster UFS 3.0 storage, 12GB of RAM, 5,000mAh battery and 5G support with Snapdragon X50 modem. The price of this model is expected to top over RMB 10,000 (Rs 102,000 approximately).