comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno smartphone new camera samples reportedly surfaced online
News

Oppo Reno smartphone new camera samples reportedly surfaced online

News

Since the launch event of the Oppo Reno is nearly a month away, it is advisable to wait for further reports to confirm the specs of the phone.

  • Published: March 15, 2019 4:36 PM IST
Oppo 10x Zoom main

Oppo Reno is reportedly all set to make its debut on April 10. The device is rumored to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, and is also expected to pack a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. It is also said to come in Lamborghini edition variants. Other specifications of the smartphone are still under wraps, but a few camera samples of the alleged Oppo Reno smartphone have been leaked online, GSMArena reports.

Recent reports have revealed that the upcoming Oppo Reno will be equipped with 10x zoom camera. A couple of camera samples that are said to be snapped using the Oppo Reno have now surfaced on Weibo. The images showcased the zooming capabilities of the smartphone with its 10x Optical Zoom sensor.

Oppo has already confirmed that the triple rear camera setup will include a main 48-megapixel shooter with a focal length of 24mm dubbed as Ultra Clear camera. It is paired with an ultra wide-angle shooter having a focal length of 15.9mm and third is a telephoto shooter that uses a prism and a periscope architecture to achieve the 10x optical zoom. The main camera, as well as the telephoto shooter feature optical image stabilization.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Oppo Reno Smartphone specifications and features

The Oppo Reno phone was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site. It confirmed that the smartphone will be arriving with a Full HD+ 6.4-inch OLED display, and a triple camera module. The smartphone is also expected to come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and it will run ColorOS 6.0. The Reno smartphone is likely to have an in-display fingerprint sensor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage and could be backed by a 4,065mAh battery with 50W Super VOOC 4.0 charging support.

Oppo will also launch a special Lamborghini edition Reno smartphone which will feature up to 512GB of faster UFS 3.0 storage, 12GB of RAM, 5,000mAh battery and 5G support with Snapdragon X50 modem. The price of this model is expected to top over RMB 10,000 (Rs 102,000 approximately).

  • Published Date: March 15, 2019 4:36 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone renders leaked online
News
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone renders leaked online
Watch a Xiaomi Mi 9 put through scratch, burn and bend durability tests

News

Watch a Xiaomi Mi 9 put through scratch, burn and bend durability tests

New Zealand shooting: Facebook questioned for showing live video of mosque shooter

News

New Zealand shooting: Facebook questioned for showing live video of mosque shooter

Oppo Reno smartphone new camera samples reportedly surfaced online

News

Oppo Reno smartphone new camera samples reportedly surfaced online

How to register to vote in India

How To

How to register to vote in India

Most Popular

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone renders leaked online

Watch a Xiaomi Mi 9 put through scratch, burn and bend durability tests

New Zealand shooting: Facebook questioned for showing live video of mosque shooter

Oppo Reno smartphone new camera samples reportedly surfaced online

Airtel Digital TV removes NFC charges; offers up to 12 months of long-term plans

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno smartphone new camera samples reportedly surfaced online

News

Oppo Reno smartphone new camera samples reportedly surfaced online
Oppo F11 Pro sale starts today in India: Price, launch offers and specifications

News

Oppo F11 Pro sale starts today in India: Price, launch offers and specifications
Oppo F11 Pro Review

Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review
Oppo A1K with MediaTek Helio P22, 2GB RAM set to launch soon in India

News

Oppo A1K with MediaTek Helio P22, 2GB RAM set to launch soon in India
Oppo A5s gets BIS and NBTC certification

News

Oppo A5s gets BIS and NBTC certification

हिंदी समाचार

New Zealand की मस्जिद में 49 लोगों के मरने की वीडियो हुई थी फेसबुक पर लाइव, झेलनी पड़ रही है आलोचनाएं

IPL मैचों को इन 40इंच वाले स्मार्ट TV में देखें, कीमत 25 हजार से है कम

20 हजार डिस्काउंट के साथ खरीदें Oneplus 6T, ऐसे मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Vivo Y93 और Vivo Y95 स्मार्टफोन के दाम कंपनी ने घटाएं, जानें नई कीमत

ये 200 गेम्स ऐप फैला रही थी वायरस, कहीं आपने तो नहीं किया था डाउनलोड?

News

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone renders leaked online
News
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone renders leaked online
Watch a Xiaomi Mi 9 put through scratch, burn and bend durability tests

News

Watch a Xiaomi Mi 9 put through scratch, burn and bend durability tests
New Zealand shooting: Facebook questioned for showing live video of mosque shooter

News

New Zealand shooting: Facebook questioned for showing live video of mosque shooter
Oppo Reno smartphone new camera samples reportedly surfaced online

News

Oppo Reno smartphone new camera samples reportedly surfaced online
Airtel Digital TV removes NFC charges; offers up to 12 months of long-term plans

News

Airtel Digital TV removes NFC charges; offers up to 12 months of long-term plans