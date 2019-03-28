Oppo Reno teased to include copper tube liquid cooling in Snapdragon 855 variant

It has been reported that the upcoming Oppo Reno flagship smartphone will come in different variants. One with Snapdragon 855, the other with Snapdragon 710, and then possibly a 5G model of Snapdragon 855 like the Galaxy S10 5G. Now Oppo’s VP, Shen Yiren, has confirmed that two editions of the Oppo Reno will come equipped with different cooling technologies.

Yiren posted information through Weibo post on Thursday (via GizmoChina). He noted that Reno standard version uses heat-conducting gel and graphite sheet to dissipate heat, and the ten-fold mixed light-changing plate is added with copper tube liquid cooling.

It appears that the anticipated Oppo Reno Snapdragon 710 edition will make use of heat-conducting gel and graphite sheet for heat dissipation, whereas the Snapdragon 855 variant might include a copper tube liquid cooling. Shen Yiren has been one official Oppo tipster when it comes to upcoming Reno series, and today’s teaser adds to the list.

He recently revealed Oppo Reno color shades. The bottom half of the back was teased by him on Weibo showcasing four color options of Sea Green, Midnight Black, Pink, and Nebula Purple. We have previously seen the full back render as well. Additionally, there was a 15-second video clip showcasing hands-on time of the alleged full-screen design on the Oppo Reno.

Watch Video: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

The rear of alleged Oppo Reno showed the Midnight Black color variant in the video. Also, since there was no fingerprint sensor, we can expect in-display scanner, but we don’t know if this will be an optical sensor or ultrasonic. We are now a couple of weeks away from the official unveiling of Oppo Reno flagship smartphone in China, which is scheduled for April 10.