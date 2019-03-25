comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more
News

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

News

The 30-second teaser also indicated that Oppo Reno will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC though we are not sure about the exact model number.

  • Published: March 25, 2019 6:47 PM IST
Oppo Reno Slashleaks main

Source: Slashleaks

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo just launched a new teaser video for its upcoming smartphone lineup, the Oppo Reno. The teaser video was a fun take on how Oppo is making the new Reno lineup with the help of futuristic technologies. The video confirmed some key aspects that we are already aware of including the 10x zoom. This comes just weeks before the company is planning to launch the Reno lineup in China on April 10, 2019. According to the teaser, Reno will come with the 10x lossless periscope-styled camera that Oppo showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.

In addition to this, the 30-second teaser also indicated that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC though we are not sure about the exact model number. The company also hinted at vibrant display but we are not sure about the display type of the device. According to a report by GSMArena, it is likely that Oppo may launch two or even three version of Reno where the first will tout support for 5G along with Snapdragon 855, the second is likely to be a non-5G version of Snapdragon 855 and the third will be an affordable version with Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Previous reports indicate that there is no hole on the display which means that the company may have added a motorized mechanism for the front camera or simply done away with the front camera. Other rumored specifications indicate the presence of a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Oppo is likely to add up to 10GB RAM in the device along with up to 256GB storage.

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified ahead of April 10 launch

Also Read

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified ahead of April 10 launch

r

In fact, the company is even likely to add up to 12GB RAM in the 5G variant along with a 5,000mAh battery. Reno branded smartphones are likely to aim at the youth in the Chinese market, an approach that is similar to what Realme is doing in India. Talking about the youth, Reno is likely to cater to a segment that demands the latest and greatest in terms of the hardware while still being price conscious.

  • Published Date: March 25, 2019 6:47 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul
Gaming
Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul
Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

News

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

News

Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

Telegram v5.5 update adds more privacy-focused features

News

Telegram v5.5 update adds more privacy-focused features

Samsung Galaxy A20e clears Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification, could launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A20e clears Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification, could launch soon

Most Popular

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

Telegram v5.5 update adds more privacy-focused features

Samsung Galaxy A20e clears Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification, could launch soon

Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

News

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more
OnePlus 7 leak hints at notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras

News

OnePlus 7 leak hints at notch-less display, pop-up selfie camera and triple rear cameras
Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified

News

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified
5 best smartphone deals of the day

Deals

5 best smartphone deals of the day
Top 6 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top 6 smartphone deals of the day

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी की Mi NoteBook Air कल होगी लॉन्च, एप्पल MacBook Air से कम है वजन

Realme 1, Realme 2 Pro और Realme U1 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, लो लाइट में खींच पाएंगे बेहतर फोटो

व्हाट्सएप, स्काइप जैसी OTT सेवाओं को रेगुलेट करेगा ट्राई - रिपोर्ट

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल: आसुस के इन स्मार्टफोन पर पाएं 3 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Moto G7 और Motorola One स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more
News
Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more
Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

News

Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked
Telegram v5.5 update adds more privacy-focused features

News

Telegram v5.5 update adds more privacy-focused features
Samsung Galaxy A20e clears Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification, could launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A20e clears Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification, could launch soon
Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world

News

Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world