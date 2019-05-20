comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno to be available via Flipkart, India launch set for May 28
News

Oppo Reno to be available via Flipkart, India launch set for May 28

News

Oppo is expected to launch the Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition smartphones in India. The launch event is set for May 28, and the devices will be sold via Flipkart, a new teaser reveals.

  • Published: May 20, 2019 11:13 AM IST
Oppo Reno Series Main

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has sent out media invites for the Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition India launch which is set for May 28. Now, ahead of the launch, Flipkart has teased the smartphone, hinting that the new devices will be available exclusively via the e-commerce platform. The highlight of the Oppo Reno series smartphones is the unique shark-fin-shaped side-swivel front facing camera.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom Edition specifications, features

As mentioned above, there are two models in the Reno series. The standard model comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC, whereas the 10X Zoom Edition comes with a periscope style 10X lossless zoom tech, and Snapdragon 855 SoC. With photography being a highlight, the 10X Zoom Edition comes with triple rear camera setup – 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 13megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens.

Watch: Oppo 10x lossless zoom at MWC 2019: First Look

The standard model, on the other hand, comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. It also comes with a SuperClear night mode for better low-light photography. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel shooter on both smartphones.

Oppo Reno to launch in India on May 28, company sends out media invite

Also Read

Oppo Reno to launch in India on May 28, company sends out media invite

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition also offers a big 6.55-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. It also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for security purpose. The device is powered by a large 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. Oppo is offering the smartphone in configurations, which includes 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 6GB/256GB and 8GB/256GB.

It runs ColorOS 6, and also packs Dolby Atmos sound, a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack, Game Boost 2.0 and more. The Oppo Reno, on the other hand, bears a slightly smaller 6.4-inch OLED display, which is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The device comes with 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 6GB/256GB configuration, and 8GB/256GB variant. It is kept alive by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. It ships with ColorOS 6, Dolby Atmos, and supports Game Boost 2.0 too.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 20, 2019 11:13 AM IST

Editor's Pick

After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei
News
After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei
Valve is offering Dota 2 players an option to avoid toxic players but for a price

Gaming

Valve is offering Dota 2 players an option to avoid toxic players but for a price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today

Top 5 productivity apps on Apple iOS

News

Top 5 productivity apps on Apple iOS

Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked

News

Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked

Sponsored

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Vivo Y3 launched with triple-rear cameras 5,000mAh battery

Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart

Chinese shout 'Boycott Apple' as US goes after Huawei

Google restricts Huawei's use of Android

After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart

News

Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart
Asus Zenfone 6 coming soon to India

News

Asus Zenfone 6 coming soon to India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S real-life photo spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S real-life photo spotted online
Flipkart 'Love it or return it' challenge announced

Deals

Flipkart 'Love it or return it' challenge announced
Realme and Oppo aim at the premium smartphone segment in India

News

Realme and Oppo aim at the premium smartphone segment in India

हिंदी समाचार

इस हफ्ते Redmi Note 7S, Infinix S4, Honor 20 Pro समेत कई Smartphone होंगे लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi 7 खरीदने के लिए नहीं करना होगा इंतजार, अब ओपन सेल पर मिलेगा ये स्मार्टफोन

Oppo Reno स्मार्टफोन को कंपनी ने Flipkart पर किया टीज, जानें क्या हैं इसकी खूबियां

19 वर्षीय महिला को पसंद आया पबजी पार्टनर, पति से लेना चाहती है तलाक

Redmi Note 7S आज भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

News

Vivo Y3 launched with triple-rear cameras 5,000mAh battery
News
Vivo Y3 launched with triple-rear cameras 5,000mAh battery
Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart

News

Oppo Reno to be available in India via Flipkart
Chinese shout 'Boycott Apple' as US goes after Huawei

News

Chinese shout 'Boycott Apple' as US goes after Huawei
Google restricts Huawei's use of Android

News

Google restricts Huawei's use of Android
After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei

News

After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei