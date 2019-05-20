Oppo Reno to be available via Flipkart, India launch set for May 28

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has sent out media invites for the Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition India launch which is set for May 28. Now, ahead of the launch, Flipkart has teased the smartphone, hinting that the new devices will be available exclusively via the e-commerce platform. The highlight of the Oppo Reno series smartphones is the unique shark-fin-shaped side-swivel front facing camera.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom Edition specifications, features

As mentioned above, there are two models in the Reno series. The standard model comes with a Snapdragon 710 SoC, whereas the 10X Zoom Edition comes with a periscope style 10X lossless zoom tech, and Snapdragon 855 SoC. With photography being a highlight, the 10X Zoom Edition comes with triple rear camera setup – 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 13megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens.

The standard model, on the other hand, comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. It also comes with a SuperClear night mode for better low-light photography. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel shooter on both smartphones.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition also offers a big 6.55-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. It also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for security purpose. The device is powered by a large 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. Oppo is offering the smartphone in configurations, which includes 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 6GB/256GB and 8GB/256GB.

It runs ColorOS 6, and also packs Dolby Atmos sound, a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack, Game Boost 2.0 and more. The Oppo Reno, on the other hand, bears a slightly smaller 6.4-inch OLED display, which is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The device comes with 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 6GB/256GB configuration, and 8GB/256GB variant. It is kept alive by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. It ships with ColorOS 6, Dolby Atmos, and supports Game Boost 2.0 too.