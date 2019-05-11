comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno to launch in India on May 28, company sends out media invite
News

Oppo Reno to launch in India on May 28, company sends out media invite

News

Oppo Reno has been one of the more talked about smartphones in the last couple of months and now the release date of the Oppo device has been confirmed in India. The smartphone has already been launched in Europe and is set to go on sale soon.

  • Published: May 11, 2019 12:47 PM IST
oppo reno india launch

Chinese smartphone company Oppo has been touting its new smartphone Reno and the 10X Zoom Edition for a while now. And even though the smartphone has already been launched in Europe and the standard variant of Reno is also reportedly all set to go on sale on May 10 in France, The Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Poland, it is yet to launch in India. Previous reports had suggested that Oppo will launch the Oppo Reno and Reno 10X Zoom Edition smartphones in India on May 28. And now the company has sent out invites to the press confirming that the device will be launched on the said date.

Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom Edition specifications, features

Speaking about the specifications, the 10X Zoom Edition of Reno is built around Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 chipset. The standard Reno version is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood. The smartphones from Oppo flaunt a shark-fin-shaped pop-up selfie module. The flagship version of the Oppo Reno is the first smartphone from the company to offer 10x lossless zoom camera tech, which was unveiled earlier this year at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.

In terms of photography capability, 10X Zoom Edition of Reno three cameras, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 13megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. For capturing selfies, there is a 16-megapixel shooter, which is housed in a wedge-shaped pop-up module. The standard variant of Reno, on the other hand, features a combination of a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera setup. It is also equipped with a SuperClear night mode. For selfies, the handset bears a 16-megapixel snapper.

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

Also Read

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition also offers a big 6.55-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. It also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for security purpose. The device is powered by a large 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. Oppo is offering the smartphone in configurations, which includes 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 6GB/256GB and 8GB/256GB.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

It runs ColorOS 6, and also packs Dolby Atmos sound, a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack, Game Boost 2.0 and more. The Oppo Reno, on the other hand, bears a slightly smaller 6.4-inch OLED display, which is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The device comes with 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 6GB/256GB configuration, and 8GB/256GB variant. It is kept alive by a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support. It ships with ColorOS 6, Dolby Atmos, and supports Game Boost 2.0 too.

  • Published Date: May 11, 2019 12:47 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India slashed
Deals
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India slashed
Samsung becomes No. 1 again in India, dethrones OnePlus

News

Samsung becomes No. 1 again in India, dethrones OnePlus

Over 27.5 crore Indian citizens personal data hijacked

News

Over 27.5 crore Indian citizens personal data hijacked

Amazon Prime Music gets synchronized sing along lyrics feature

News

Amazon Prime Music gets synchronized sing along lyrics feature

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR

News

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR

Sponsored

Most Popular

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Oppo Reno to launch in India on May 28

Samsung becomes No. 1 again in India, dethrones OnePlus

Over 27.5 crore Indian citizens personal data hijacked

Amazon Prime Music gets synchronized sing along lyrics feature

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno to launch in India on May 28

News

Oppo Reno to launch in India on May 28
Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India

News

Oppo Reno may launch on May 28 in India
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy

News

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy
Oppo A1k Review

Review

Oppo A1k Review
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy right now

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno स्मार्टफोन भारत में 28 मई को लॉन्च होगा

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime और Galaxy J7 Prime 2 स्मार्टफोन को मिलने लगा एंड्रॉइड पाई का अपडेट

सैमसंग ने घटाई Galaxy A9 और Galaxy A7 की कीमतें

Airtel ने अपने दो प्रीपेड प्लान में बदलाव किए, मिल रहा है 4 लाख रुपये का लाइफ इंश्योरेंस फ्री

PUBG Mobile Season 7 : नई स्किन और हथियारों के साथ कुछ इस तरह बदल जाएगा PUBG खेलने का एक्सपीरियंस

News

Oppo Reno to launch in India on May 28
News
Oppo Reno to launch in India on May 28
Samsung becomes No. 1 again in India, dethrones OnePlus

News

Samsung becomes No. 1 again in India, dethrones OnePlus
Over 27.5 crore Indian citizens personal data hijacked

News

Over 27.5 crore Indian citizens personal data hijacked
Amazon Prime Music gets synchronized sing along lyrics feature

News

Amazon Prime Music gets synchronized sing along lyrics feature
Google Pixel 3a XL vs Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR

News

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR