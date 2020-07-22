comscore Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements
News

Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

News

The Oppo Reno latest update carries the software build version CPH1917EX_11_C.28 and is around 3,414MB in size.

  • Published: July 22, 2020 5:27 PM IST
Oppo Reno (6)

Oppo has started rolling out a new software update for its Reno device in India. The latest update brings the month-old June 2020 Android security patch to the smartphone, along with other improvements, and bug fixes. The latest Oppo Reno update carries the software build version CPH1917EX_11_C.28, and its firmware size is around 3,414MB. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31; check details

As per the changelog, the update enhances system security with June 2020 Android security patchset. In the system changes, it fixes an issue where the back button would occasionally not work. It also resolves the bugs with the game assistant and the Photos app freeze. Oppo also notes overall system stability and performance improvements. Also Read - Oppo A31 gets June 2020 security patch update

Watch: OnePlus Nord First Look and Unboxing

Moreover, in terms of camera changes, the company has optimized the zoom method. It has replaced the zoom bar with a zoom wheel for a better user experience. It also remarks on a bug fix in the communications setting. Since the update’s security patch is already a month old, the company will likely roll out the latest July 2020 security update soon. Also Read - Oppo K3 June 2020 security update brings bug fixes and new features

The Oppo Reno June security OTA update is rolling in a staged manner for limited users. Therefore, it may take a while in reaching all units in the country. Users will be notified to download the update. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

Oppo Reno features, specifications

To recall, the Oppo Reno flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device equips a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 3,765 mAh battery and comes with 20W fast charging support. In connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2020 5:27 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno

32990

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Apple's Safari browser has a new security issue: Check details
News
Apple's Safari browser has a new security issue: Check details
PUBG Update 8.1 goes live with Season 8 and reworked Sanhok map

Gaming

PUBG Update 8.1 goes live with Season 8 and reworked Sanhok map

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month

News

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month

How to remove Google Meet tab from Gmail app

How To

How to remove Google Meet tab from Gmail app

Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

News

Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today

1More ColorBuds true wireless earbuds launched

Apple's Safari browser has a new security issue: Check details

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month

Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

News

Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements
Slim Phones in India in 2020

Top Products

Slim Phones in India in 2020
Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Top Products

Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones
Best Phone with 5000mAh Battery

Top Products

Best Phone with 5000mAh Battery

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Lite के एक साल हुए पूरे, 0.18.0 Update में मिलेंगे नए मैप्स, गन और अन्य फीचर

Poco C3 आया नजर, हो सकता है इस स्मार्टफोन का रिब्रांडेड वर्जन

Netflix भारत में टेस्ट कर रहा है 349 रुपये वाला नया Mobile+ प्लान, फोन, टैब और लैपटॉप पर कर पाएंगे HD स्ट्रीमिंग

Amazon Grand Gaming Days सेल में मिल रहे आकर्षक ऑफर और डिस्काउंट्स

MIUI 12 का अपडेट अगस्त तक इन शाओमी स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा, देखिए लिस्ट

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu
Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

Reviews

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review
Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today
News
Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today
1More ColorBuds true wireless earbuds launched

News

1More ColorBuds true wireless earbuds launched
Apple's Safari browser has a new security issue: Check details

News

Apple's Safari browser has a new security issue: Check details
Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month

News

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month
Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

News

Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

new arrivals in india

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers