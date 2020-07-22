Oppo has started rolling out a new software update for its Reno device in India. The latest update brings the month-old June 2020 Android security patch to the smartphone, along with other improvements, and bug fixes. The latest Oppo Reno update carries the software build version CPH1917EX_11_C.28, and its firmware size is around 3,414MB. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31; check details

As per the changelog, the update enhances system security with June 2020 Android security patchset. In the system changes, it fixes an issue where the back button would occasionally not work. It also resolves the bugs with the game assistant and the Photos app freeze. Oppo also notes overall system stability and performance improvements. Also Read - Oppo A31 gets June 2020 security patch update

Moreover, in terms of camera changes, the company has optimized the zoom method. It has replaced the zoom bar with a zoom wheel for a better user experience. It also remarks on a bug fix in the communications setting. Since the update’s security patch is already a month old, the company will likely roll out the latest July 2020 security update soon. Also Read - Oppo K3 June 2020 security update brings bug fixes and new features

The Oppo Reno June security OTA update is rolling in a staged manner for limited users. Therefore, it may take a while in reaching all units in the country. Users will be notified to download the update. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

Oppo Reno features, specifications

To recall, the Oppo Reno flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device equips a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 3,765 mAh battery and comes with 20W fast charging support. In connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.