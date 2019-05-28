Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: What’s different

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its new Reno-series smartphones in India. These include the Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and the highlight of both smartphones is the Shark-fin shaped pop-up selfie snapper, 48-megapixel rear camera and more. While the Reno 10x Zoom is the flagship model, the Reno is a watered down version. If you’re confused between the two, here’s all you need to know.

Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Price and variants

Oppo has launched the Reno in one variant featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model priced at Rs 32,990. The Reno 10x Zoom, on the other hand, is offered in two variants – 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 39,990, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 49,990. Pre-orders have already started on Amazon India and Flipkart, and sale will commence from June 7 at 12:00PM.

Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Screen size, chipset and battery

The Reno is slightly compact smartphone with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, whereas the Reno 10x Zoom comes with a slightly larger 6.6-inch display. Both are AMOLED panels and come with a resolution of 2340x1080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There is, however, a small difference in the pixel density – Reno has 402ppi screen, whereas the Reno 10X Zoom has 387ppi screen.

There is no notch or punch hole in the display, thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. Under the hood, the flagship model comes with a 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC, whereas the compact and affordable model comes with a 10nm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

To keep things ticking, the 10x Zoom edition device comes with a 4,065mAh battery whereas the smaller model comes with a 3,765mAh battery. It also comes with VOOC fast charging tech.

Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Cameras

The camera is another highlight of the smartphones. The flagship model comes with a triple camera setup at the back – 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a periscope style 10x zoom, and the third, a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor.

The Reno, on the other hand, only gets dual camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, both smartphones get a rising 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Other features

What remains the same in both smartphones is the in-display fingerprint scanner, and the operating system – Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6. Connectivity options on both devices is also the same, which includes dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE with VoLTE.

