Oppo Reno with Snapdragon 855 and 10X zoom visits AnTuTu; beats Galaxy S10+ and others

Right after the launch of the Oppo Reno, the device has hit the benchmark websites to demonstrate its performance capabilities. Before we talk about how much the device scored on AnTuTu, let’s talk about the specifications first. The Oppo Reno benchmarked sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 6GB RAM, Adreno 640 GPU, 256GB internal storage, FHD+ display resolution, and Android 9 Pie. According to the results, the device scored 368,254.

This benchmark result was initially posted by SlashLeaks, and then later posted by GSMArena. The report noted that even though the results were not from the top of the line Oppo Reno with 8GB RAM, the results were very much in line with other Snapdragon 855 SoC-powered devices. The report also added a bar graph at the bottom to highlight all the AnTuTu scores of major smartphones launched in the past few months. It indicated that Oppo Reno 10x zoom stood at the second spot with Xiaomi Mi 9 standing tall with a score of 372,006.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Taking a closer look at the graph, we see that the Oppo Reno has managed to beat the likes of Samsung Galaxy S10+, LG G8 ThinQ, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, Huawei P30 Pro, Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition, and the Google Pixel 3XL. It is worth noting that Samsung Galaxy S10 devices tested were running Exynos 9820 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 855.

Oppo Reno 10x zoom specifications

The premium variant of the Oppo Reno 10x zoom sports a 6.6-inch display. As mentioned above, the device is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. In the camera department, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel sensor with periscope-style 10X zoom setup. The front comes with a unique pop-up wedge camera with a 16-megapixel sensor. It runs on a 4,065mAh battery with a USB Type-C port, and support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.