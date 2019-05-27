comscore
  Oppo Reno Z with Snapdragon 710, dual cameras launched: Price, features, specifications
Oppo Reno Z with Snapdragon 710, dual cameras launched: Price, features, specifications

Oppo Reno Z has been launched in the European markets. This new mid-range Oppo device comes with a waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 710 SoC, and dual cameras.

Image Credit: PhoneRadar

Oppo has started steadily expanding its Reno lineup. After launching the likes of the Reno, Reno 10x Zoom, and the Reno 5G variant, Oppo has now unveiled a new device. Called Oppo Reno Z, this smartphone has been launched for the European markets.

Oppo Reno Z price

The new Oppo Reno Z is priced at €150, which is approximately Rs 11,700. It will be going on sale in Europe sometime in June, PhoneRadar reports. Buyers will be to choose from Ocean Green and Jet Black colors. There is however no word on when the Oppo Reno Z will launched in other markets.

Oppo Reno Z features, specifications

As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Reno Z flaunts a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch at the top. The full-screen display comes with thin bezels on all sides, and also has a fingerprint sensor embedded under it.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. There is 128GB internal storage on offer, which can be expanded using a microSD card. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,950mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Up front embedded into the notch is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. As per the report, the glass rear panel features an O-Dot ceramic paint for protecting the camera sensors when the device is laid flat on a surface. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.

In the meantime, Oppo is gearing up to introduce its Reno lineup in India tomorrow. The Chinese company is hosting an event in New Delhi tomorrow where it is expected to unveil both the Oppo Reno, and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. We recently spent some time with the upcoming Oppo Reno, and here are our first impressions.

